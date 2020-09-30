AT&T is hiring up to 40 customer service representatives for its call center in Pueblo.
The positions are full-time with benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off, according to AT&T.
The position will provide on-the-job paid training. Wages for customer service representatives start between $15.46 and $17.30 per hour.
Applicants with prior customer service or sales experience, or college graduates, may be eligible for higher pay.
For more details, visit work.att.jobs/Pueblo.