El Paso County business owners will not have to pay local penalties or arbitrary assessments for the 2021 tax year.
Assessor Steve Schleiker has waived all penalties and arbitrary assessments due to the ongoing pandemic.
Usually, business owners owning more than $7,900 in the total actual value of the business personal property — such as manufacturing equipment, computers or business furnishings and signs — are required to complete and return their Business Personal Property Declaration Schedule to the assessor by April 15 each year. Late filers are assessed a penalty of $50 or 15 percent of the taxes due, whichever is less.
“In these challenging and unprecedented times, I believe our business owners have more pressing concerns, such as reopening, rehiring and adapting to the ever-growing changes brought about by COVID,” Schleiker said. “Business owners do not need to worry about filing another government form this year.”
The El Paso County Assessor’s Office resumed in-person services as of March 8 at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2300. Public hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.