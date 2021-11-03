Frontier Airlines will commence nonstop service to Orlando (MCO) at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning Nov. 5. The flight, which will operate three times per week, is effective from Nov. 5 through April 26, 2022.
“Orlando has been an underserved market in our community for some time, so we’re excited to see Frontier bring this route back in time for seasonal travel,” Joe Nevill, air service development manager for COS, said in a news release.
The inaugural flight is expected to depart COS at 11:34 p.m. on Nov. 5. Frontier Airlines is treating passengers to a gate party that will include voucher giveaways and refreshments.
“We’re excited to resume nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Orlando this week,” said Stephen Shaw, networking planning manager, Frontier Airlines. “With existing service to two other world-class destinations on Frontier’s COS route map, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, we’re now offering the trifecta of vacation destination options for Colorado Springs area flyers to make unforgettable travel memories this winter.”
Flights will operate Monday, Friday, and Saturday will the following schedule:
- MCO to COS:
- Departs 8:42 p.m. | Arrives 10:49 p.m.
- A320 Aircraft
- COS to MCO:
- Departs 11:34 p.m. | Arrives 5:05 a.m. (arrives next day)
- A320 Aircraft