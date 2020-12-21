The city of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs City Council, El Paso County and five other organizations have asked the state to let restaurants reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of two households per table — and to increase that to 50 percent in two weeks if COVID-19 numbers keep falling.
The two jurisdictions, plus the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, El Paso County Board of Health, Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and Visit COS, sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 18 requesting that the state consider a counterproposal to its Five Star certification program.
The Five Star program enables individual businesses that meet enhanced COVID-19 safety guidelines beyond what is required by public health orders to open at greater capacities.
"We know you understand the mounting toll the pandemic is taking on Coloradans and the urgency to provide relief: with every week that passes, Colorado businesses are closing their doors permanently, laying off workers, and defaulting on their mortgages and leases," the group says in the letter.
The voluntary Five Star program is set up on the county level, and each county can decide whether to implement it. An administrative committee appointed at the county level is responsible for development, implementation and oversight. December 18 was the first day for counties to apply to join the program.
“The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, the Colorado Springs Restaurant Association, El Paso County Public Health, and especially restaurant owners themselves have done a tremendous amount of work to accommodate customers in a safe and sustainable way,” Mayor John Suthers said.
“We appreciate the State’s efforts and share mutual goals to protect lives and livelihoods during this pandemic. However, the five-star program as proposed to reward businesses for adhering to COVID public health restrictions is onerous, expensive, and not an effective solution for restaurants,” Suthers said.
“It will result in considerable, unnecessary cost and administrative burden to both businesses and taxpayers,” he said. “We urge the State to revise the Public Health Order to immediately allow 25 percent capacity of indoor dining, with a maximum of two households per table, and increase that to 50 percent in two weeks if numbers continue to decline.”
El Paso County remains at level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, indicating severe risk, including a high level of cases per 100,000 population and decreased hospital capacity.
Under level Red, indoor dining is closed and restaurants can operate only through take-out, curbside pickup, delivery or outdoor dining, with only members of a single household allowed at outdoor tables.
The county’s 14-day incidence and average positivity rate have been declining since Dec. 11, and hospital admissions have been dropping since Dec. 11, according to El Paso County Public Health. However, the levels remain higher than they were before the current surge began Oct. 1.
As of Dec. 20, there have been 37,984 COVID-19 cases in the county, 1,732 hospitalizations and 484 deaths.