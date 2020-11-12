Nonprofit organizations and local governments can apply for grants from an additional $600,000 made available by El Paso County through the Community Development Block Grant program.
These funds are intended to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through direct client services such as rent or utility assistance, employment training and mental health services.
“The Community Development Block Grant Program continues to be one of the longest standing and most flexible federal funding opportunities across the nation,” El Paso County Economic Development Executive Director Crystal LaTier said in a news release.
“This targeted special initiative will bring federal funding to our region, which will help our community prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “The El Paso County Economic Development team is happy to announce that we are opening up a third round of applications to allocate CDBG funding in our region to nonprofits and municipalities providing direct client relief services for our residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Funding is being made available through an allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is subject to specialized CDBG regulations.
All projects must be designed to serve people of low to moderate income affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who reside within El Paso County but outside the city limits of Colorado Springs.
Potential applicants can learn more by attending a webinar at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Interested agencies can sign up to attend by emailing chloelomprey@elpasoco.com.
This meeting will be hosted through Microsoft Teams, and closed captioning will be provided automatically through the program.
Agencies interested in applying can visit the El Paso County website to view the application and instructions. All first-time applicants are required to contact program staff before submitting their applications.
The application cycle opens Dec. 1 and closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 30.