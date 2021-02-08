The city of Colorado Springs has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts for a future public art project in Panorama Park.
The project is one of 16 in Colorado selected for a grant during the first round of awards given nationwide in 2021.
Panorama Park, a 13.5-acre neighborhood park located in southeast Colorado Springs, is set to receive the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. Construction on the park is expected to begin in spring 2021.
The goal of the art project is to bring innovative, original artwork that reflects the community’s identity into the park’s new design.
“The Grants for Arts Projects is a highly competitive, prestigious national award, and we are deeply honored to receive these funds for Panorama Park,” said Karen Palus, Colorado Springs parks, recreation and cultural services director.
“Residents in the southeast have rallied around the redevelopment of Panorama, and our shared vision is to create an innovative structure that educates, engages and inspires park visitors by reflecting the rich diversity of the community. This is a very special opportunity because it will bring the first city-owned public art installation to the southeast.”
For the new artwork, the next steps begin with the convening of an expert panel later this month that will launch a “call for artists” process and build a timeline and criteria for selection.
A short list of finalists will then be selected by a community committee that includes representatives from neighborhood associations, local schools and the city. Once the artist is selected, community members will be engaged in all aspects of the creative process.
For more information about the project visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PanoramaPark