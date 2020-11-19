As the fifth and final season of 2C paving comes to a close, 1,074 total lane miles of streets have been repaved citywide in Colorado Springs, surpassing the program’s goal of repaving 1,000 lane miles.
Depending on weather, crews anticipate completing the final 2C-identified streets — Platte Avenue and Westmeadow Drive — by Nov. 21, according to a Nov. 19 news release.
This work was made possible by the temporary, five-year 2C ballot measure passed by voters in 2015 that imposed a 0.62 percent sales tax dedicated exclusively to roadway repairs.
The 2C effort will continue for another five years at a lower sales tax rate (0.57 percent, or 5.7 cents on a $10 purchase), starting Jan. 1. Voters approved the program’s extension in 2019.
The sales tax has, on average, collected more than $50 million annually and is expected to continue collecting that amount despite the lower rate.
Pre-overlay work — such as fixing concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters and pedestrian ramps — has already begun on roads scheduled to be repaved in 2021, the first year of 2C’s second five-year term.
“Nothing more clearly defines the renaissance of our city than the significant roadway improvements made possible by ballot measure 2C,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “While there is still work to be done, funding from this critical local ballot measure has delivered more than the 1,000 lane miles we promised voters when we took this measure to the ballot in 2015.
“2C has made a major difference in the trajectory of our critical infrastructure. I am proud of the efficiency of this effort and thank our citizens for their support.”
Paving under the 2C program occurs in tandem with continued Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority projects that provide routine preventive maintenance to help roads achieve their full lifespan.
Paving and concrete milestones funded by 2C in 2020 included:
- repaving 221 lane miles
- replacing 188,887 linear feet of curb and gutter
- replacing 346,112 square feet of sidewalk
- installing 194 new pedestrian ramps
- retrofitting 919 existing pedestrian ramps
Cumulative paving and concrete numbers funded by 2C from 2016 to 2020 included:
- repaving 1,074 lane miles — the approximate driving distance from Colorado Springs to Chicago
- replacing 874, 131 linear feet of curb and gutter, or 165.5 miles, the approximate driving distance on Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to the Wyoming border
- replacing 1,709,693 square feet of sidewalk, equivalent to the area of 363 basketball courts
- installing 880 new pedestrian ramps
- retrofitting 4,586 existing pedestrian ramps.
It's expected that additional lane miles will be added to the 1,074 total lane miles from the first five years of 2C in order to exhaust all remaining funds.
Locations for this work, to be completed in 2021, haven't been determined yet and will depend on sales tax revenue received at the end of 2020.
Public Works estimates 185 lane miles will be repaved in 2021 as part of the second five-year initiative, and the final list will be released in the coming months.
Among the roads slated for work in 2021 are Interquest Parkway, North Gate Boulevard, Old Farm Circle, Peterson Road, Stetson Hills Boulevard and Weber Street.
Of nearly 6,000 lane miles within the city limits, the first five years of 2C targeted main roads considered arterials and collectors.
In the next five years, the city aims to finish the arterials and collectors while also tackling more residential roadways. The order in which roads are paved is dictated by an extensive coordination effort that syncs paving with other roadway projects.
See more at ColoradoSprings.gov/2C.