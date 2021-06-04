Paving operations funded by ballot issue 2C began yesterday, June 3, with resurfacing on New Car Drive in northeast Colorado Springs. An estimated 182.65 lane miles citywide are scheduled to be repaved by 2C this year, according to a city-issued news release.
“We remain committed to improving the trajectory of our city’s transportation infrastructure, and voter-approved ballot issue 2C has been critical in delivering on this promise,” said Mayor John Suthers in the release. “Before 2C, our roads had badly deteriorated citywide, and we couldn’t keep up with required maintenance. Over the last five years, 2C has allowed us to make great progress on many of our main roadways. Over the next five years, we’ll work toward completing the resurfacing of main roads, plus, move into residential neighborhoods in need of critical repairs.”
Among the sections of major roads to be repaved this year are Dublin Boulevard, Interquest Parkway, Peterson Road, Stetson Hills Boulevard, Voyager Parkway and Weber Street. For the full paving list and an interactive map, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/2c.
2C is a voter-approved 0.57 percent sales tax, 5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase, which has generated roughly $50 million a year since 2016 solely for roadway infrastructure repairs. This year marks the first year of a five-year extension passed by voters in 2019, the release said. adding, "In the first five years of 2C, from 2016-2020, the tax rate was 0.62 percent. During that time, 1,069 total lane miles were repaved and a significant amount of concrete work, like new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and cross pans, was achieved. Concrete is an essential part of holistic roadway maintenance."
Planned concrete work for 2021 is on schedule and projected to be complete in late summer, according to the release.
"Upon completion of the 2021 concrete program, crews will focus on the 2022 list as funds are available," the release said. "Crews will conduct concrete repair work simultaneously with paving operations as weather permits."