The new 288-unit FalconView apartment community near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway is now complete, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners announced Nov. 2.
The development is on a 19-acre parcel with 15.1 dwellings per acre, giving it the “lowest apartment density rate in the area,” according to a news release from Etkin Johnson.
"Every aspect of FalconView is designed to meet the growing demands among young professionals and families living and working along the I-25 corridor," Derek Conn, executive VP and partner at Etkin Johnson, said in a statement.
"It has been very fulfilling to see our vision come to life as residents make the community their own."
The apartment community was designed by Oz Architecture and includes 16 three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Units range in size from 701 to 1,843 square feet.
Amenities include a clubhouse, resort-quality pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, dog wash station, bike and ski repair shop, and a large playing field and park unlike any other in Colorado Springs,” according to the release.
The property is managed by Allied Orion Group. Other project partners include Lauren Brockman, principal of Convergence Multifamily Real Estate Group, as well as Vogel and Associates and Martines Palmeiro Construction. PNC Financial Services provided the construction financing for the project.