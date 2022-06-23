Becky Leinweber was destined for a career in the outdoors.
The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance executive director grew up in Lakewood and Littleton, where her family molded her passion for nature.
“My dad was in the National Park Service and my brother also was in the National Park Service, so I was always going to be a park ranger,” Leinweber said. “I’ve done backpacking, mountain biking, fly fishing and been a rafting guide. My path wove around quite a bit but I’ve always been an outdoor enthusiast and have wanted to share my passion.”
Along with her work at PPORA, Leinweber co-owns, with her husband David, the outdoor equipment retailer Angler’s Covey., where she’s taught women’s fly fishing and fly-tying classes for nearly three decades.
The community noticed her work and heaped praise on Leinweber’s efforts. In 2018, Leinweber earned the Women of Worth’s Spirit of Tourism Award for her endeavors at Angler’s Covey and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.
In 2020, PPORA earned Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Partner of the Year Award for the Southeast Region in 2020.
What does your work as executive director entail?
PPORA is a collaborative of outdoor businesses, nonprofits, government entities and individuals who all work in the outdoor space here in the Pikes Peak region. My role is to help convene all of these different stakeholders to get them to work collaboratively on some of our challenges and some of our opportunities so we strengthen outdoor recreation for the Pikes Peak region. That encompasses a number of different initiatives kind of depending on things that are happening at the time. We also have a collaborative outdoor website for users. We’re working on some collaborative planning right now. We were selected as the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partner with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and [Great Outdoors Colorado].
What are some of those big issues you try to solve?
Our industry is a little bit unique. The outdoor recreation industry relies on our public lands and their infrastructure. Conservation is so important to us — and caring for and making sure we have long-lasting natural resources is key to this whole industry. Part of our work includes advocacy and working on good policies at every level including the local, state and national levels. That’s to ensure that this infrastructure we depend on is there for the long term. Also, outdoor businesses are dependent on permitting, so that’s an issue as well. We need access to these places so we can take people into the outdoors and share with them the experiences and teach them how to be good responsible recreators. We base all of our work on five pillars and everything we do supports one or many of those pillars, which are: grow, strengthen, inspire, steward and advocate.
Why is this work so important?
[As a society], we’ve been taking our outdoor spaces for granted. Even before COVID, we were growing at a rapid rate here in Colorado Springs in the Pikes Peak region. Our urban core, our Front Range piece, have been seeing more residents and more visitors. A lot of those folks who are coming don’t necessarily know how to recreate responsibly. So there’s a piece of education that needs to go there. The volume [of foot traffic] is increasing on some of our favorite places.
We’re dealing with all of those challenges and the forecast for what we’re going to see with people here in our region is only going to grow. If we’re already dealing with exhausted and under resourced land managers who are trying to keep up with taking care of the trails and the parks that we already have, their job is just magnified a ridiculous amount. They don’t have the resources — and not just financial, but also staffing resources. At the same time, we’ve got some of our rural pieces of the Pikes Peak region like Cripple Creek and Victor, which was hit hard by the pandemic. They’re looking to the outdoor recreation industry to be a new economic driver for them. That would diversify their economy by bringing in outdoor businesses and making sure we have good trail connections.
The new plan is to have a community connector that connects both of those Victor and Cripple Creek communities. There’s a lot that needs to be done in planning and in dispersing use in looking at our region as a whole to properly disperse people to different areas. Maybe add a couple of campgrounds in this area, do some trail connectivity, and then some of these users will move over to this area, which will benefit those communities. It is an important time for us to look at the big picture. If we don’t, we’re going to get overrun.
Those of us who came [to Colorado] because we love this quality of life won’t enjoy it anymore, because it’s going to go down. It’s important we act now to plan for the future that we want to have here regarding our outdoor spaces.
Talk about taking over Angler’s Covey and what it’s like working as a woman in that industry.
I think that was 1997. We didn’t found the business — that was Kent Brekke. We started working with him and then bought into the business and then took it over. So it was a little bit of a progression. ...
The fly fishing industry is a very male-dominated sport and always has been. For me to learn it, love it, teach others and do classes and camps was a shift. It’s one of those things where, [the industry has] gotten better for women and they’re our fastest-growing sector. But there are still those times when you walk into a fly shop somewhere in the U.S. and the assumption is if you’re with your husband or your boyfriend, he’s the angler and you’re not. So there’s still a shift that needs to take place, but it’s getting better.