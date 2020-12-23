Despite the challenges of 2020, public and private investment in Colorado Springs remained strong.
Colorado Springs remains in the national spotlight as a vibrant city that offers a high quality of life, continuing to attract a skilled workforce.
City communications staff highlighted these key infrastructure projects and the recent addition of several major employers as factors in the city’s continued progress in a Dec. 23 release:
- Colorado Springs is making its mark as the City for Champions.
2020 proved to be an exciting year for southwest downtown and for sports in Colorado Springs.
In October, a 250-foot pedestrian bridge that will connect America the Beautiful Park with downtown Colorado Springs was hoisted into the air and placed on its abutments, signaling the final phase of work before the bridge opens to the public in spring 2021.
This masterfully orchestrated event was completed in an eight-hour window during which all trains transiting through Colorado Springs were held in place to complete the move.
The iconic bridge, which has been envisioned in the downtown master plan for decades, is one of two key public infrastructure projects central to redeveloping southwest downtown.
The bridge provides a gateway to the world-class U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, which acts as an anchor for the new City for Champions District.
Inviting visitors to the museum from the other direction is a streetscape that is transforming Vermijo Avenue into a wide, pedestrian and business-friendly Signature Street.
Vermijo between Cascade Avenue and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum officially opened in October. Work to complete the project east of Cascade Avenue to the Tejon Street intersection is underway and will be completed in spring 2021.
While providing a classic aesthetic and gathering place at the foot of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Vermijo will also be equipped to host temporary features and displays that can easily be updated or refreshed.
In addition, the street will be ready for evolving smart technologies, from smart street lights to smart parking, kiosks and sensor-driven irrigation.
The June opening of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum showcases Olympic sports and highlights Team USA hopefuls living and training here in Colorado Springs.
Further south, the vision for a downtown sports and events center is almost a reality as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are just months away from calling their new downtown stadium home. Construction on Weidner Field is quickly progressing with the first season game slated for April 2021.
Together, these projects are key investments in the redevelopment of Southwest downtown to create an urban destination that residents and visitors alike will enjoy for decades, and strengthen and diversify the economic impact of regional and state visitor attractions.
This redevelopment marks one of the first transformative phases in Southwest downtown. It is designed to fulfill the vision and framework to convert an underutilized corner of the city center into an extraordinary urban neighborhood.
- Pikes Peak Summit Complex reaches key construction milestones.
Each year more than half a million people travel to the summit of Pikes Peak by car, bicycle or foot.
The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, under construction since 2018, will feature an immersive visitor experience designed to provide unobstructed views of the beautiful scenery of America's Mountain.
Multimedia exhibits will tell the story and history of the mountain, welcoming visitors from around the globe and providing an elevated experience for all to experience the splendor of Pikes Peak.
Despite the challenges of building a new 38,000-square-foot building on top of a 14,000-foot mountain, and amidst a global pandemic, progress is being made.
Since construction is considered an essential activity, work hasn't been slowed by the pandemic, even in spite of the additional safety measures taken to help protect workers and visitors.
“We are incredibly proud of the work completed by the hardworking women and men who are constructing the summit complex, especially in this challenging year,” said Jack Glavan, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain manager.
“It’s been exciting to watch the continued progress, and we are looking forward to opening this sensational new visitor experience next year,” Glavan said. “We’d also like to thank those who visited us in 2020. The highway saw record attendance this fall, and it is a pleasure to serve those who leave it all behind for a few hours to make the journey to the top of Pikes Peak.”
Exterior construction finishes were a major focus during 2020 to ensure the building was watertight for interior work to complete during the cold weather months.
Crews from GE Johnson Construction Co. and other trade partners worked to finalize the northwest and south parking lots, the north overlook and east boardwalk system, the summit elevation marker and etched granite pavers, and the building’s mechanical systems.
Additional construction work completed in 2020 included establishment of permanent power; installation of interior framing, doors, drywall and windows, and mechanical equipment; construction of the north and east boardwalk system and lobby roof deck; and completion of exterior stone masonry
In 2020 it became more evident than ever that people are opting for outdoor adventures. To proactively respond to increased visitation while also meeting environmental certification criteria, crews are using sustainable building materials and constructing elevated walkways around the exterior of the complex to allow for the recovery of the summit's tundra ecosystem.
The center will also boast its own wastewater treatment plant, with processed waste to be transported to composting facilities in nearby communities.
To this end, the design and build teams at RTA Architects/GWWO Architects and GE Johnson are pursuing LEED Silver certification for the new summit complex.
The facility aims to be the first Living Building Challenge certified project constructed in Colorado. Meeting these demanding standards for green building means the summit complex will achieve Net Zero Energy, Net Zero Waste and Net Zero Water consumption.
The project team anticipates completing the summit complex by spring 2021.
More information about the project, including ways to give, is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/SummitComplex. Click here to sign up for a monthly e-newsletter that provides in-depth project updates.
- Peak Innovation Park investment continues.
Peak Innovation Park has seen dramatic growth in 2020.
The arrival of Amazon set the course for expansive new development, with their announcement of the almost 4 million-square-foot fulfillment/distribution center that will bring significant improvements and new employment to southeast Colorado Springs.
Another distribution center is in final negotiations that will bring a 280,000-square-foot facility on 35 acres just east of the Amazon distribution center.
Like the Amazon Fulfillment Center, this development will include significant infrastructure development and will involve the extension and completion of Integration Loop to Peak Innovation Parkway, where another roundabout will be constructed at the intersection.
The airport has executed two agreements with Flywheel Capital, a developer that will bring Class A office developments to Peak Innovation Park for the aerospace and defense industry.
Additional development by the Aerospace Corp., where a state-of-the-art, 90,000-square-foot building is being constructed adjacent to its current facility, as well as significant infrastructure development throughout the park, has made 2020 the most active year for development in the history of the Colorado Springs Airport.
Several other potential developments are in the works right now, including a hotel, which has been pushed back due to the pandemic.
As the level of employment increases with the completion of all of these developments, the airport expects to add supporting retail services in 2021, including convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants.
With more development scheduled to start in 2021, this year has been a clear turning point for the park. This development would not have been possible without the partner and master developer for the park, Urban Frontier.
- Air service at COS Airport reaches new heights.
Air service at Colorado Springs Airport is growing as well.
Southwest Airlines announced in October that it will begin service on March 11, 2021.
With 13 daily flights to five destinations and access to an entirely new network of flights, Southwest’s entry into the market will have a big impact on Colorado’s small airport and its community.