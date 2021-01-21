By the end of the open enrollment period, 179,661 Coloradans signed up for a health insurance plan through the Marketplace, according to preliminary data released by Connect for Health Colorado.
That's about 8 percent above last year’s end of open enrollment total.
Sixty-nine percent of the customers who enrolled in a 2021 plan qualified for financial help to reduce their monthly premium, according to Connect for Health.
“I’m pleased that so many people took advantage of this year’s enrollment period,” said Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson. “It’s essential that we all have health coverage in place to protect ourselves and our families this year.”
Outside of the open enrollment period, Coloradans can still sign up for a health insurance plan through the Marketplace if they experience a qualified life event, like losing job-based insurance, losing Health First Colorado (Medicaid) coverage, or due to certain family and income changes. Residents can continue to get help signing up for coverage from certified brokers and community-based assisters.
“Connect for Health Colorado’s End of Open Enrollment Report, By the Numbers,” due for release this Spring, will offer a deeper dive into enrollment and Marketplace changes during the open enrollment period for 2021 coverage.
See past reports and monthly metrics at https://connectforhealthco.com/metric-and-reports/.