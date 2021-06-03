The 10th annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament will be played Friday, June 4 on The Broadmoor Golf Club’s East Course. For the 10th consecutive year, the charity tournament is sold out, according to a news release issued by the city.
Tournament proceeds, according to the release, benefit scholarships for local students who plan to pursue public safety careers at Pikes Peak Community College as well as programming at First Tee – Pikes Peak, a regional chapter of the international, nonprofit The First Tee organization. The First Tee is dedicated to serving youth through programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.
Since 2012, the tournament has raised more than $600,000 with all net proceeds going back to the community. In honor of the 10-year anniversary, a Spirit of the Springs endowment will be established to build upon the success of the charity tournament, the release said, and ensure future revenue for Spirit of the Springs’ initiatives. More information is available at coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.