Colorado Springs School District 11 will add 256 more slots for children in its preschools, an effort to address high demand for early care and education in the region ahead of Colorado’s state-funded preschool program launch in 2023.
The district will open eight new preschool classrooms at its elementary schools — with two available as early as November — increasing its overall preschool space by 43 percent, according to an Oct. 20 press release from D11. The additional slots will help reduce the district’s waitlist for preschool, and families can enroll in the slots at no cost, the release said.
The first classrooms to open will be one at Chipeta Elementary School and one at Scott Elementary School, which will provide 64 more preschool slots by early next month, the release said. Two more will open later at Audubon Elementary School and King Elementary School, and an additional four will be implemented when the district is able to staff them.
“This plan is a win-win for everyone involved,” Superintendent Michael Gaal said in a statement. “It will increase student kindergarten readiness, critical for academic success throughout the K12 journey, and increase enrollment in D11.”
In an interview with the Business Journal in July, Gaal talked about his goal to “zero out” D11’s preschool waitlist. Overall enrollment in the district has been declining for several years, so Gaal said he believes D11 should meet demand where it exists — currently, that’s for early care and education. The extra preschool slots are also a strategy to get families involved in the district early and increase future enrollment, Gaal said.
“If we can’t keep families that we get in pre-K and get them to enroll in kindergarten, shame on us,” he said during the interview.
Gaal also emphasized in the release that D11 needs to prepare for Colorado’s universal preschool program rollout next year.
The program will give every 4-year-old in the state access to 10 hours of free preschool each week, starting in the 2023-2024 school year, the Business Journal reported in May. School district and early care and education leaders expect the program will cause a spike in preschool enrollment, at a time when schools and daycares in El Paso County are struggling to find staff and already have years-long waitlists.
“…this early expansion will give D11 an advantage in hiring highly qualified preschool educators and preparing the necessary preschool environments,” Gaal said in the D11 release.
D11 encouraged preschool teacher candidates to apply for the new openings at this website.