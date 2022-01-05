Aurora-based Colorado State University Global has launched a new offering, CSU Global Direct, to provide the prerequisite courses students need to attend professional school, begin a graduate program or accelerate their undergraduate degree in an affordable and flexible learning environment.
Beginning in March 2022, the first set of courses offered will cater to aspiring health care professionals who need to fulfill prerequisites to advance their education.
CSU Global Direct courses are 100 percent online at $350 per credit hour, allowing learners to complete assignments on their own time and utilize credits as building blocks to propel them to the next level of their career or education.
As opposed to traditional programs that are bound to semester or quarterly start dates, CSU Global Direct offers monthly starts.
Upon enrollment, CSU Global Direct students will receive access to CSU Global’s student support services, which include access to 24/7 IT support, career support services, tutoring and writing support services.
“Our mission with this offering is to provide an accessible path for students to get to the career and life of their dreams,” CSU Global Associate Vice President of Digital Learning Andrea Butler said. “Many learners are faced with frustrating roadblocks that prevent them from attaining their master’s or doctoral degree. CSU Global Direct courses address that gap, offering an affordable way to get prerequisite credits.”
Students can sign up for CSU Global Direct online with no need to send in transcripts, complete placement testing or follow rigid course plans. Students can pay on a per-course basis, allowing self-payers to avoid unnecessary loan debt.
Initial course options will include necessary credits for various graduate and undergraduate health programs, with classes in abnormal psychology, biochemistry, biostatistics, calculus, college algebra, college biology, general chemistry, general psychology, genetics, histology, human anatomy, human anatomy and physiology, human growth & development, human pathophysiology, human physiology, immunology, introduction to physics, introduction to statistics, medical terminology, microbiology, molecular biology, nutrition, organic chemistry, pharmacology, precalculus and zoology.
Many courses are offered at multiple levels and include labs where applicable, providing a full spectrum of options to meet student needs.
Prehealth courses are only the beginning for CSU Global Direct. In the future, CSU Global intends to expand and create eight-week business courses to address key opportunities that fill reskilling and upskilling needs in a variety of growing industries.
“We’re excited to launch and continue to grow CSU Global Direct to help all students get into their desired field, arming them with important professional skills along the way,” CSU Global President Pamela Toney said. “Student success — both at CSU Global and in their careers — is deeply rooted in our mission. CSU Global Direct students will receive the same support services offered to our degree-seeking students. That means a student enrolled in just one biochemistry class with us will be able to use our resume review services. It's critical that students have access to education and services to help them succeed now and in the future.”
Colorado State University Global, a part of the Colorado State University system, offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. To learn more about CSU Global Direct or to register for classes, visit CSUGlobal.edu/Direct.
