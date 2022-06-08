Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is offering a new, fully online Master of Business Administration program, featuring a series of applied industry-relevant courses and more than a dozen different graduate specialization options.
Tailored to meet the flexible needs of busy adults, the new MBA program can be completed for less than $17,000.
With a curriculum designed by industry experts, the 30-credit MBA will develop students’ abilities in leadership, strategy, innovation, globalization, systems thinking, decision-making and ethics.
CSU Global does not require a Graduate Record Examinations General Test (GRE) or a Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).
“Recognizing that an MBA is one of the most sought-after credentials for executive-level positions, our goal is to provide a high-quality and customizable online option for learners at all stages of their professional lives,” said Dr. Deb Sepich, MBA program director at CSU Global. “This degree is ideal for students looking to hone their business skills and advance their careers. In designing the program, it was critical for us to focus on problem-based learning, such as applied simulations and case studies, to give students hands-on experiences.”
To tailor their program for targeted expertise, students can specialize in a specific area that aligns with their professional goals and personal interests. Current specialization areas include organizational leadership, project management, health care administration, accounting, finance, cybersecurity and information technology.
CSU Global students have access to 24/7 live online tutoring, online library access, a writing center, technical support, career services and disability services. Enrollment for the MBA program is now open, with classes beginning in July.
Visit CSUGlobal.edu/MBA for more information and to register.