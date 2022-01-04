The Colorado Springs Police Department Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help CSPD staff provide support and critical resources to crime victims in Colorado Springs. Applications close March 7.
"Being victimized in a criminal act can be a very traumatic experience," a CSPD-issued news release said. "CSPD VAU is available to provide services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado's Victim Rights Act."
Some of the services provided include:
- Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7-days a week on-call victim assistance)
- Information on the Colorado's Victim Rights Act
- Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund
- Referrals to community agencies and resources
- Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system
- Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency
- Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders
Volunteers work side-by-side with CSPD full-time staff.
"Many volunteers feel rewarded by helping those in need and by developing professional skills and specialized networking opportunities," the release said.
After applying, those who are selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes given twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the CSPD. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit.
To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, complete an online application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to the enrollment in the training academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.