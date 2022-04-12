Colorado Publishing House publications the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Colorado Springs Independent and Southeast Express won 15 awards at the Society of Professional Journalists Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards on April 9.
Editorial and design staff earned four first-place awards, four second-place awards and seven third-place awards in the contest, which includes newspapers from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
“Community journalism has always been vital, but perhaps never as important as it is in this moment,” said Editor-In-Chief Bryan Grossman. “Still reeling from the effects of a pandemic, our community, like the rest of the nation, has also been impacted by climate change, a war overseas and daily threats to our democracy. Those issues impact us at the local level and our publications have stepped up to provide vital and truthful information for our readers.
“These awards signify hours and hours of hard work and dedication by our editorial and design staff and I couldn’t be prouder of the role we play in making our community a more engaged and just place.”
The winners were:
Senior Reporter Pam Zubeck
- First place for Public Service
- Third place for Enterprise Reporting
Staff Reporter Jeanne Davant
- Second place for News Reporting
- Third place for Enterprise Reporting
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley
- First place for Front Page Design
- First place for Information Graphic
- Third place for Front Page Design
- Third place for Information Graphic
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz
- Second place for Feature Page Design
- Second place for Illustration
Editorial Board: Amy Gillentine, Bryan Grossman, Helen Lewis, Mary Jo Meade, John Weiss
Third place for Editorials
Food & Drink Editor Matthew Schniper
- First Place: A&E Food Criticism
- Third Place: A&E Food Criticism
Reporter Anna Fiorino
Second place: Column Personal/Humor
Reporter Marcus Hill
Third place: Column Personal/Humor