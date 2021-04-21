The Colorado Springs Health Foundation’s board of directors has approved $3.9 million in grants to 50 organizations serving El Paso and/or Teller counties.
These grants, some of which are multiyear in nature, address one or more of the foundation’s funding focus areas:
- Access to care for those in greatest need
- Healthcare workforce shortage
- Suicide prevention
- Healthy environments
- Trauma and resilience
These funding focus areas were developed and refined based on the foundation’s mission, local needs, stakeholder input and insights, and the evidence behind what influences community health.
“As we enter our sixth year of grantmaking, we continue to assess the Pikes Peak region’s health needs and align our investments accordingly in order to have the greatest impact on community health, said Thayer Tutt, president of the foundation’s board of directors.
“We value the work of the many organizations and individuals that work tirelessly to ensure that all El Paso and Teller County residents achieve their full health potential," Tutt said.
Major awards included:
- $150,000 to Care and Share Food Bank to strengthen food access in both counties
- $325,000 to the Trust for Public Land to provide parks, trails and schoolyard outdoor access in southeast Colorado Springs
- $122,141 to Ute Pass Regional Health Service District for Paramedic Advanced Care Team expansion
- $500,000 to Safe Passage for co-located facility capital campaign
- $300,000 to Peak Vista Community Health Centers for advancing health equity through customized care management for vulnerable populations
- $276,050 over three years to Manitou Springs School District 14 to build a trauma-informed school community.
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation was established in 2012 through the city of Colorado Springs’s lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth. The foundation’s mission is to provide grants that target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living.
Grantmaking started in 2016, and more than $24 million in grants have been awarded since inception.