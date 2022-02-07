As part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project, contractor SEMA Construction has implemented a courtesy patrol in the South Interstate 25 work zone to assist commuters.
The Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program focuses on enhancing connectivity and accessibility in and around Colorado Springs, particularly safer mobility along I-25, Colorado Highway 94, South Academy Boulevard and Charter Oak Ranch Road.
The completion of the $161 million project will strengthen and enhance the redundancy of strategic movement between the nationally significant El Paso County military installations of Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and Schriever Space Force Base.
The project is being constructed with funding by the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal BUILD grant.
Completion is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.
The courtesy patrol will be driving the I-25 work zone and will respond to incidents when notified. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and holidays.
"In addition to the contractor's courtesy patrol, ongoing standing meetings between [the Colorado Department of Transportation], the project contractor and local emergency responders include discussions on how to make the project area safer, reduce response time for incidents and communicate traffic impacts more effectively to the traveling public," said Randy Johnson, CDOT project manager.
According to Johnson, "Most accidents occur because people are tailgating. So, if drivers will provide space, put their phone down, don't get distracted, and just focus on the road, that will be key to getting through any construction zone throughout the state safely."
The project team has also implemented text messaging to alert the public of construction related traffic impacts or when an incident is causing traffic delays.
To register for alerts, text MAMSIP to 888-970-9665.
Interstate-25 Rehabilitation
Crews will install median barriers on a 7.5-mile stretch of I-25 between the exits at South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue. Other work includes concrete surface treatment to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5 mile segment, widening the inside and outside shoulders to 12 feet, replacing two bridges across South Academy, work to widen four other bridges and installing infrastructure to support transportation technologies.
Work in February includes:
- Begin widening inside northbound I-25 in preparation to switch southbound traffic temporarily to the northbound lanes
- Begin substructure construction at Dry Wash (Mile Post 128.34) and Clover Ditch (MP 131.2) bridges on I-25.
- Continue setting barrier along northbound I-25
- Drainage improvements
- Erosion Control
Traffic impacts include:
- Intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures
- Speed limit reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours
- Eleven-foot width lane restrictions with two-foot shoulders
I-25 Bridges over South Academy Boulevard
Crews will widen a section of South Academy Boulevard to three lanes to alleviate recurring congestion. Work will include striping, expanding the road into shoulders, modifying merge lanes and minor bridgework.
Upcoming work includes:
- Restripe South Academy Boulevard
- Begin demolition work on I-25 Bridges over South Academy Boulevard
- Begin bridge substructure work at South Academy Boulevard
South Academy Boulevard
CDOT and El Paso County will be finalizing the construction plans for South Academy Boulevard along this mile and a half stretch and adding scour protection to improve the resilience of bridges crossing Fountain Creek. Along with abatement treatments and various other infrastructure work, the results will be that I-25 bridges over South Academy Boulevard will have two lanes in each direction, and South Academy Boulevard will have three lanes in each direction (east- and westbound).
Charter Oak Ranch Road
Crews will improve the Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue intersection, reconstructing the roadway to Gate 19 of Fort Carson.
Upcoming work in February includes:
- Continue waterline installation
- Roadway construction / excavation
- Earthwork continues east- and westbound on Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road
- Drainage
- Fence removal
Traffic impacts:
- There will be a full road closure at the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wed. Feb. 2, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., to allow work on the waterline crossing. A detour will be in place.
- Motorists should expect to see intermittent single lane closures Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flaggers will be available to assist motorists as needed. These lane closures will continue intermittently through spring 2022 to complete the following work.
Colorado Highway 94
Crews built an approximately one-mile-long passing lane on westbound Colorado Highway 94 at mile point 5.5 to improve visibility and allow vehicles to safely pass along this stretch of highway.
An eastbound turn lane will be added between North Franceville Coal Mine Road and Blaney Road, and a signalized “jug handle” intersection will be installed at Blaney Road, thereby removing slow moving traffic from the passing lane and greatly improving efficiency of eastbound traffic.
Upcoming work includes:
- Start of construction on the signalized “jug handle” intersection at Blaney Road. The safety enhancements relate to the potential to reduce crashes, improve infrastructure and address physical deficiencies that contribute to crashes in the corridor.
- New CCTV (cameras) will be installed at the intersection of Marksheffel Road and CO 94 and also at Enoch Road and 94.
Traffic Information:
- All work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled if operations cannot be completed.
- Alternate routes are advised.
- Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Speed reduction will be enforced by State Patrol. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and allow extra travel time.
