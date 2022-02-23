El Paso County is investing its American Rescue Plan Act funding in water, stormwater and broadband infrastructure projects, including $10 million in road improvements.
El Paso County will receive a total of $139.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the first allocation of $69.9 million received in May 2021, and a second equal allocation due in May 2022.
The ARPA Final Rule released in January provides increased flexibility by allowing counties to take an irrevocable one-time $10 million assumed lost revenue allowance.
This $10 million can be used for any regular government service. The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners unanimously supported investing the entire $10 million in roads.
“We are pleased to be able to allocate an additional $10 million for road projects that are sorely needed in our rural and unincorporated areas,” Commissioner Holly Williams said in a Feb. 22 news release. “This ARPA allocation for roads is in addition to the extra $14 million appropriated during the regular 2022 budget session, and this more than anything else, really showcases the Board’s commitment to improving the quality of our roads.”
County Controller Nikki Simmons presented an update on ARPA allocation to the Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 22.
Key highlights from the presentation were:
- $10 million allocated to road infrastructure projects
- $20 million allocated to water infrastructure projects
- $15 million allocated to stormwater infrastructure projects
- $6 million allocated to broadband infrastructure projects
“Without this once in a lifetime investment in water projects, small municipalities and water districts would not be able to secure funding for necessary improvements to water infrastructure,” said Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. “These projects will support the necessary infrastructure for our county’s growth for the next generation.”
In addition, 627 small businesses and nonprofits received a total of $10.38 million in funding through the Regional Business Relief Fund, and eight organizations received tourism and hospitality grants totaling $2.08 million.
Details on the allocations can be found on the county’s ARPA website.