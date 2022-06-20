The El Paso County Commissioners needs volunteers to apply to serve on the county's Community Corrections Board. Applications are due July 5.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community; who can operate a community corrections program; under what conditions an offender can participate in a program; and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.
The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants, and advises the Commissioners on other community corrections matters.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative, and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 12:15pm, either virtually or at 17 N. Spruce Street, Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and ballot on about 22 cases each week.
The Corrections Board is seeking one citizen-at-large member to fill a three-year term, at which time an additional term would be considered.
Applications are at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208