El Paso County has launched a study on extending South Powers Boulevard. Business owners and residents are invited to May 25 open house to learn about the study and an access plan for the extension.
The extension runs from the existing portion of South Powers Boulevard, connecting south of Mesa Ridge Parkway, and extends to I-25 south of Fountain.
In conjunction with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the county has started an Access Control Plan and a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, which will determine the needs within the corridor, and a corridor footprint.
The open house runs 5:30-7 p.m. May 25 at Fountain City Hall, 116 S. Main St., Fountain. Community members can see the plan, submit comments or questions to the project team, and give input to shape recommendations.
American sign language and Spanish interpretation services available upon request by sending an email at least five days in advance to SouthPowersExtensionStudy@gmail.com.
A virtual open house will be available May 25-June 15. Email SouthPowersExtensionStudy@gmail.com for a link to the virtual study and for updates on the project. More information is at southpowersextensionstudy.com.