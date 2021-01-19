El Paso County Public Health launched a vaccine dashboard Jan. 19 to track local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The data will include information about the current phase and priority groups, how many doses have been administered, how many immunization series have been completed, and the daily average of doses administered.
The vaccine dashboard, at www.elpasocountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-data-dashboard, will be updated once daily in the evenings, aligning with updates to the COVID-19 data dashboard.
“One of our top priorities in collaboration with our partners is to continue enhancing data transparency to help inform people in El Paso County communities,” said Susan Wheelan, Public Health director. “Locally we provide some of the most comprehensive data in Colorado, utilizing innovative and interactive platforms to visualize the County’s progress and response efforts. El Paso County vaccine distribution is an added component on our data dashboard.
“Throughout the region, there are monumental efforts happening to strengthen coordination and align strategy, policy, and resources to connect people with the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.”
El Paso County vaccination data (as of 11:47 a.m. Jan. 19):
Total vaccines administered: 30,052
Phases: 1A and 1B
Immunization series complete: 5,619
Daily vaccines, 7-day average: 1,077
The county is currently focused on vaccinating priority populations in Phase 1 in accordance with the state’s phased distribution plan.
Countywide, the strategy has been to enroll as many Phase 1 vaccine providers as possible to administer the vaccine. By leveraging existing health care infrastructure through partners, it maximizes vaccine distribution to connect people to vaccine doses as quickly and efficiently as possible.
The biggest barrier is the limited supply of vaccine.
Gov. Jared Polis last week revealed that Colorado officials were lied to about additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health Alex Azar.
The promised release of the vaccine would have amounted to about 210,000 extra doses for Colorado — but Polis said at a Jan. 15 news conference the state had discovered the extra supply “simply doesn't exist.”
Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial, said UCHealth is committed to vaccinating as many people as possible based on the vaccine allotments it receives.
“Colorado is among the states leading the way in vaccinations, and we are heartened that so many in our community are seeking to be inoculated,” Yuhas said. “Right now, demand is surpassing supply, and we ask that everyone please be patient as we work to vaccinate those according to the state’s priority list.”
According to Public Health, several key players — including UCHealth, Centura, Kaiser Permanente, Matthews-Vu Medical Group, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, and Optum and Mountain View Medical Group — have become force multipliers to augment community vaccination efforts.
For more information about how to get a vaccination, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine.
Health officials emphasized that until the vaccine is widely available, it is important that everyone, including those who have received the vaccine, continue to follow prevention measures to slow the spread of the virus — wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and stay home when you are sick.
For more information, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.