El Paso County, in coordination with the city of Colorado Springs, is working to complete a study of the Briargate Parkway-Stapleton Road corridor between Black Forest and Meridian roads — and now the county is inviting the public to participate in a virtual open house on Friday, April 16.
"This corridor segment will ultimately be part of a larger, planned principal arterial roadway that will provide improved connectivity within the greater Colorado Springs area and beyond," a county news release said. "The study will establish a preferred alignment, conceptual design, and an access management plan for the corridor between Black Forest Road and Meridian Road."
Community input is sought to help shape the final recommendations "by identifying corridor improvements that optimize safety, needs, and preferences while balancing enhanced capacity, access management, and development," the release said.
The virtual meeting will remain open for public comment until Friday, April 30.
Through the open house, the public may:
• Review the study's draft recommendations
• Submit comments or questions to the project team
• Provide valued input to help shape the final recommendations for the study
The open house will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees can log into the virtual meeting any time Friday, April 16 through Friday, April 30 by visiting briargate-stapleton.com/virtual-public-meeting.