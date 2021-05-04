The El Paso County Planning Commission will host two special hearings to review and adopt Your El Paso Master Plan, the county’s new master plan.
The special hearings will mark some of the final steps of the 2-year development process for Your El Paso Master Plan.
El Paso County is projected to grow to nearly 1 million people by 2050, which will mean an increase of nearly 250,000 people.
When completed, the document will guide the county’s growth and development for the next 20-30 years. It addresses both current and future needs and considers infrastructure, availability of water, the natural environment and the appropriate mix of land uses and residential housing.
The hearings will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Blvd.
The special hearing on May 5 will consist of presentations from County Planning and Community Development staff members as well as presentations from the county’s master plan consultant, Houseal Lavigne Associates.
There will also be comments from the county’s master plan advisory committee and an opportunity for public comment from residents and business owners who wish to provide testimony.
The special hearing on May 26 will be an opportunity for additional public comment, a review of any changes suggested during the May 5 meeting and potential action for adoption of the new master plan.
The county will allow in-person attendance at both meetings (up to 100 people), per updated COVID-19 regulations; however, remote attendance is still strongly encouraged.
There will be multiple ways for the public to participate remotely, to ensure ease of access to the hearings.
Full instructions for remote and in-person participation, as well as instructions for testifying remotely, are listed in detail in the meeting agendas, which can be found here.
Citizens and business owners are encouraged to review the draft of the master plan. More information, including an in-depth explanatory video, the complete draft master plan and an opportunity to comment, can be found on the project website here.