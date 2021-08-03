As El Paso County's COVID-19 infections rise and the dangerous Delta variant has become the dominant strain here, county commissioners told citizens on Aug. 3 that they would oppose any statewide mask mandate and never impose one of their own.
"We don’t plan on any mask mandate," Commissioner Cami Bremer said.
The incidence rate in El Paso County has increased by 29 percent over the last week, according to El Paso County Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard. The incidence rate stood at 131.8 per 100,000 on Aug. 2 — or about 971 countywide.
The positivity rate stands at 6 percent, a drop from a rate of over 10 percent on July 25. Hospitalizations, too, have dropped since the week of July 25. But a dozen people have died since the first week of July, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 905 in the county.
Statewide, 54 percent of the population has been fully immunized, compared to El Paso County's 40.6 percent, according to state records and COVIDActNow.org.
Yet, Bremer promised that commissioners won't interfere in residents' own decisions about how to respond to a deadly virus that has mutated into an even more dangerous variant.
"I’ve been getting a lot of emails about 'Please, no mask mandate.' It’s important that you hear from your elected officials on this," Bremer said. "This has always been a board that values people’s ability to make their own decisions for themselves. We want to make sure you have all the information you need to do that. You can make the best decision for you and your family and those around you.
"We don’t plan on any mask mandate," she continued, "and, in fact our Department of Health at the direction of this board and two members who serve on it continue to be focused on coming alongside the education sector, the business sector, large employers in implementing prevention strategies … so there are none of these drastic measures…
"This board has never been for a shutdown and has never been for a mask mandate," she said.
Board Chair Stan VanderWerf backed her up, saying he appreciated her comments, "especially emphasizing the no mask mandate and the desire not to shut down. We were against it when the governor did it the last time [in 2020]. We would be against it if it were to happen again. It’s important for people to make their own decisions and health choices. This we stand by entirely with this board."
Bremer is correct in that Public Health isn't taking a hard line on masks, but rather merely suggesting people wear them in certain circumstances.
"Those who are unvaccinated or cannot be vaccinated should consider wearing a mask and continue taking other prevention measures like avoiding large, indoor crowds to reduce the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19," the agency says on its website.
Last week, the CDC changed its mask guidance to call for people living in high-transmission areas to wear masks even if they've been vaccinated.
Phoebe Lostroh, professor of molecular biology at Colorado College, issued an advisory on July 31, saying the CDC places El Paso County in the high level of transmission category, "meaning that everyone indoors with people who are not in their immediate household should be masking up.
"I think that the situation is deteriorating so rapidly in town that it would be great if employees in any industry who could work from home did so," she wrote. “It seems likely that we will still be in the ‘high transmission’ category when local K-12 schools start up again.”
Lostroh also advised that if people can work from home, they should.
"The reason I say that is that the Delta variant is so contagious and the curve of increase is increasing so fast," she said. "I mean it’s as fast as it was last September and that was right before we had our giant winter wave, and that was with the ancestors that were less contagious and less dangerous than Delta.
"So, this is really a time to go back to all of those careful non-pharmaceutical interventions that help: the masks, the humidification, the ventilation, and just keeping away from crowds."
The best way to ward off the virus for yourself and others is to get vaccinated, experts say. Find how and where here.
Of course, millions of Americans refuse to be inoculated, and many are dying from the Delta variant. Health experts say most deaths from COVID now occur among the unvaccinated, and that even the vaccinated can spread the virus.