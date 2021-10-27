El Paso County Commissioners passed a resolution Oct. 26 approving a memorandum of understanding with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office regarding the Colorado opioids settlement.
The resolution opens the door to funding treatment and education for those struggling with opioid addition in the county.
In August, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser signed the Colorado MOU, prepared by local government stakeholders and the state, outlining how Colorado would receive and distribute settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors for contributing to the opioid epidemic across the nation.
Under the agreement signed Oct. 26, settlement funds will be used for the benefit of the citizens of El Paso County, in accordance with the purposes specified in the Colorado MOU.
“The opioid epidemic has devastated communities across the nation,” El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. said. “I want to thank all commissioners and staff for their efforts that benefited the state and El Paso County in retaining additional funds with the settlement, which will go toward investing in our community's health and healing from the opioid crisis.”
The Colorado MOU provides the framework for fairly dividing and sharing settlement proceeds among state and local governments within Colorado.
Although the settlement is not yet finalized, and the total amount Colorado will receive is not yet known, the state is expected to receive more than $300 million if the governments of at least 95 percent of all Colorado localities with a population of 10,000 or more sign the Colorado MOU.
Under the MOU, 20 percent of the funds received will be directly distributed to participating local governments over a period of 18 years. El Paso County is expected to receive approximately 18.41 percent of that funding stream to be used for opioid abatement.
Additionally, 60 percent of the total funds received will be distributed to local regions.
El Paso and Teller counties and partnering municipalities are designated as a region and are expected to receive 12.6 percent of that.
Based on initial estimates of the state receiving in excess of $300 million, El Paso County anticipates receiving approximately $100,000 a year as direct local government payments, and approximately $1 million-$1.6 million a year as the El Paso/Teller region. These numbers are subject to change based on the actual amount of the settlement.
Local governments in El Paso and Teller counties anticipate forming a regional abatement council to ensure that opioid funds are distributed according to the Colorado MOU. The MOU also outlines the appropriate use of funds, including treatment, intervention, training and research.
The state attorney general has asked all participating local governments to execute and return the Colorado MOU by Nov. 5. If the settlement is successful, the state could start seeing funds as soon as July 2022.