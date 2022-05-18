The El Paso County Commissioners have urged Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to veto the collective bargaining bill passed by the Colorado General Assembly.
Senate Bill 22-230 was introduced April 25 and passed later in the session.
The bill grants public employees of a county the right to form an employee organization and engage in collective bargaining activities, and clarifies that county employees may participate fully in the political process.
“Allowing county employees to unionize is wrong for the residents we serve, our taxpayers, our organization and our employees,” County Commissioner Carrie Geitner said, speaking on behalf of all five commissioners.
“Collective bargaining will cost our organization at least $6.1 million, which is the equivalent of filling 1.6 million potholes, chip sealing 62 lane miles of road, or hiring 62 new deputy sheriffs,” Geitner said. “This bill will force El Paso County to spend money it doesn’t have on a program we don’t need. Furthermore, citizens rightfully expect someone to answer 911 calls, plow roads during a snowstorm, and protect our young and elderly from abuse. That’s why we call on Governor Polis to listen to the bipartisan coalition of opposition and veto this bill.”
The commissioners said the bill was filed 13 business days before the end of the legislative session and that the bill’s eleventh-hour debut circumscribed the public’s ability to engage on the legislation, with hearings and votes all occurring within only a few days.
“As the largest county in the state, we’re disappointed by the fact that the bill sponsors never once asked us for our feedback or sought to understand the impact this would have on our operations,” Board Chair Stan VanderWerf stated. “It seems as if only counties predisposed to agree with unionization were consulted, and it’s abnormal for such narrow discussions to occur on a bill that would have such a large impact on our operations.”
