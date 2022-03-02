Longinos Gonzalez Jr. will formally announce his candidacy for Colorado Springs mayor at 6:30 p.m. tonight, March 2, at city-owned Valley Hi Golf Course's Grill & Pub.
Mayor John Suthers is barred by term limits from seeking a third term. The seat, which will be determined at the April 2023 city election, has drawn candidacies from City Councilor Wayne Williams, a former county commissioner and Secretary of State, and Darryl Glenn, another former county commissioner and unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate. Both Williams and Glenn are lawyers.
Gonzalez is currently in the second year of his second four-year term as an El Paso County commissioner whose announcement also says he is retired from the Air Force after attending the Air Force Academy. He's also served as a teacher and businessman.
His release said he "has a proven record of leading large government entities producing award winning services on streamlined budgets."
He also took credit for "the fastest recovery of any metro area in Colorado" from the COVID-19 pandemic and said he advocated for families and small businesses.
Gonzalez vowed in his announcement news release to stop "the recent trend of local tax increases," which were supported by Mayor John Suthers and adopted by voters and have pumped millions of dollars into drainage systems and roads. Other measures Suthers proposed and voters approved allowed the city to retain excess funds under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights for parks and fire mitigation.
"With rising inflation and ongoing spikes in utility bills and housing costs, leaders should be looking at making government more efficient, not adding to the burden of taxpayers and families," the Gonzalez release said.
His website says, "I will STOP THE TAX increase proposals the City continues to pursue every other year."
It's worth noting that the mayor, alone, can't stop ballot measures from being submitted to voters. City Council refers measures to the ballot, and any veto by the mayor can be overridden by six of nine Council members voting to do so. Also, since Suthers has been in office, only one tax measure he supported and/or proposed was defeated by voters.
The mayor's job pays $114,159 a year.
As a commissioner, Gonzalez is paid $120,485 a year.