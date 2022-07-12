The draft El Paso County Road Safety Plan has been released and the county’s Public Works Department is calling for comment.
The plan aims to make roads safer and reduce deaths and serious injuries on county roads, and follows “a detailed analysis of current safety and crash trends in the region and identified priority roadway types for safety improvements, education, and enforcement priorities,” the county says.
The draft plan is online for public review now through Aug. 12. Comments can be sent to DOTSafetyPlan@elpasoco.com.
After public comment closes, the plan will be updated and presented to both the Highway Advisory Commission and the County Commissioners before it is reviewed and voted on. The plan is expected to be finalized by November.
For more information, visit the El Paso County Road Safety Website, which also includes the Literature Review, Road Safety Audits and Best Practice Toolkit.