El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker announced the senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemption was funded for the tax year 2021, payable in 2022.
According to the assessor's office, "The Colorado Constitution allows property tax exemptions for the primary residence of qualifying senior citizens and disabled veterans." Fifty percent of the first $200,000 in actual value is exempted from taxation for those who qualify, according to a news release.
“This is great news," Schleiker said in the release. “Supporting our veterans, and our seniors to comfortably enjoy their golden years while maintaining their Homestead and Disabled Veteran Exemption Program is the right thing to do.”
The Senior Property Tax Exemption is available to property owners who:
Are at least 65 years of age prior to Jan, 1 of the year of application;
Owned their home for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1; and
Occupied the home as their primary residence for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1.
For more information and to apply for the Senior Property Tax Exemption, visit assessor.elpasoco.com/senior-property-tax-exemption. The deadline to apply is July 15.
The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is available to property owners who:
Sustained a service-connected disability while serving on active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States;
Were honorably discharged;
Were rated by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs as 100 percent "permanent and total" disabled; and
Owned and occupied the property prior to Jan. 1 of the current year.
For more information and to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption, visit assessor.elpasoco.com/disabled-military-exemption. The deadline to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is July 1.