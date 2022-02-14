El Paso County has recognized 12 Partners in the Park that have helped to support county parks.
The county’s park staff highlighted the support of the businesses, individuals and nonprofits that participated in the program in 2021 at the Park Advisory Board meeting Feb. 9.
The Partners in the Park program was created in 2009 to provide financial support for county parks, trails, open space, events centers and nature centers.
Since then, this program has generated about $310,000 in funding, which is used exclusively for El Paso County Parks to preserve open spaces, trails, sustain park amenities and ensure ongoing sustainability for a specific park.
“We are continually grateful for the commitment and collaboration with our Partners in the Park,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Community Services executive director. “El Paso County is able to fund more engagement opportunities and keep our parks accessible through the support from our Partners.”
2021 Partners in the Park included:
- GE Johnson | Bear Creek Regional Park
- Heuberger Subaru | Bear Creek Dog Park & Fox Run Dog Park
- Tender Care Veterinary Center | Falcon Dog Park
- Gold Hill Mesa | Bear Creek Nature Center
- The Scott Lauther Foundation | Bear Creek Nature Center
- Bob & Elly Hostetler | Fox Run Regional Park
- Olson Plumbing & Heating Co. | Fountain Creek Nature Center
- InTouch Home Team | Bear Creek Regional Park East
- N.E.S., Inc. | New Santa Fe Regional Trail
- Scheels | Pineries Open Space
- NextEra Energy Resources | Paint Mines Interpretive Park
- Farmers State Bank | Fair & Events Center
With the support of these partners, El Paso County Parks has been able to provide numerous upgrades and ensure sustainability to the Park System for current and future generations, the county stated in a news release.
“The Partners in the Park program is essential to the stewardship of our parks system,” said Jim Cassidy, Park Advisory Board member. “We are grateful for the support of these partners who choose to fill the gap, allowing us to enhance our communities in El Paso County.”
Individuals and companies interested in supporting the ongoing operations and maintenance of a favorite park, trail, open space or nature center or just want to learn more about the Partners in the Park program should contact Dana Nordstrom at 719-499-1335 or dananordstrom@elpasoco.com.