El Paso County is accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help nonprofit organizations assist individuals and households adversely impacted by COVID-19.
The application process opens Nov. 1 and will remain open through 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Completed applications must include required financial documents.
Funds may be used to create or expand programs meant to provide a wide range of services that respond to the pandemic while addressing public health and economic challenges.
“As a mother to an at-risk child, I know how difficult this pandemic has been for parents and their children’s mental health resiliency. This grant is near and dear to my heart, and we have been looking for the right solution to assist families,” Board of County Commissioners Vice-Chairwoman Cami Bremer said. “In addition to allowing children to participate in various extracurricular activities, this grant will have an exponential impact by providing a wide variety of assistance from mental health to financial counseling.”
The following are eligibility requirements:
- Entity must hold a nonprofit status 501(c)(3)
- Entity must be able to document how the proposed program / service will address an identified negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Organization must be located in El Paso County
Funding must be used to establish or expand programs in the following areas:
- Counseling
- Substance abuse
- Mental health
- Behavioral health
- Suicide prevention
- Employment assistance
- Financial and debt counseling or budgeting
- Legal aid to prevent eviction or homelessness
- Hire and pay staff that provide a wide range of case worker services for the above programs
- Provide sports, music and club scholarships meant to cover the cost of enrollment and registration fees to youth residing in El Paso County. Youth must be in a family financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (unemployed or loss of hours)
Expenditures covered by Community Services Block Grant dollars are not eligible for funding.
El Paso County is expected to receive a total of $139.9 million in ARPA funds, to be used for vaccination programs, contact tracing, purchase of personal protective equipment, investment in public facilities, and loans or grants to eligible businesses and nonprofits.
For more information about the ARPA grant assistance and how to apply, visit admin.elpasoco.com/arpa.