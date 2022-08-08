The city of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the City/County Drainage Board; the Civil Service Commission; and the Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The application web form can be accessed and submitted at coloradosprings.gov/boards. All applicants must reside with the city of Colorado Springs unless otherwise noted.
Applications and résumés can also be emailed Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/boards.
City/County Drainage Board
- The City/County Drainage Board acts as an advisory board to city council and the board of county commissioners regarding subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters and administration of the subdivision Storm Water Drainage Funds.
- Meeting time: 2nd Thursday of every month at 3 p.m.
- Vacancies: Two citizen at large members (may reside in El Paso County) and one land developer experienced in the subdivision and improvement of land
Civil Service Commission
- Administers the rules governing classification, employment, promotion, discipline, and conduct of the City's civil service employees in the police and fire departments.
- Meeting time: 1st Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
- Vacancies: Four citizen at large members
Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee
- The committee provides customer feedback regarding service delivery, advice on the specific fee structure for the enterprise, including the appropriate distribution of fees among project types and the amount of fees and revenue that should be collected to adequately support the enterprise, and customer input into the business process modifications that should be explored by the enterprise.
- Meeting time: As needed, generally quarterly
- Vacancies: One citizen at large member and one member nominated by the Affiliated Commercial Construction Associations