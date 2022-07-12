Colorado Springs City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance adding pre-determined emergency evacuation plans and procedures to the city’s public safety code — to the disappointment of Westside residents who have pushed council to adopt different and, they believe, more comprehensive measures.
The vote came after a more than 4-hour hearing on the ordinance during a regular Council meeting July 12, which included more than two hours of testimony from Mayor John Suthers and fire, police and emergency management officials, followed by about two hours of comment from leaders and supporters of Westside Watch, a coalition of homeowner associations and neighbors in that area of the city.
Westside Watch members, many of whom lived through the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire that destroyed 347 homes on the Westside, were pushing for City Council to table the city-backed ordinance and engage in more discussion about the city’s emergency evacuation planning. The group proposed its own evacuation ordinance in November that would require the city to determine evacuation time estimates and routes for neighborhoods in advance, and conduct hazard analyses when considering new zoning and development, including traffic evacuation modeling.
The ordinance passed instead Tuesday, supported by Suthers, the Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments and officials in the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, codifies emergency evacuation procedures and responsibilities for the agencies in hazardous situations — before, the procedures were only “policy” within the various departments, Tom Strand, council president, said before calling for the vote.
The ordinance also implements an “All Hazards Evacuation Plan,” to be developed and annually reviewed by the agencies, and by officials in public works, traffic, planning and Colorado Springs Utilities every five years.
The plan will establish more than 600 “evacuation zones,” officials estimated, for different parts of the city, which coincides with the CSFD’s adoption of Zonehaven, a new software tool that aims to allow for quicker, more targeted and orderly evacuations in emergency situations. With Zonehaven, residents will also begin receiving pre-evacuation notifications — CSFD will give advance notice to zones that aren’t in immediate danger, but need to prepare for potential evacuation, Fire Chief Randy Royal said during the emergency officials’ July 12 presentation to City Council.
CSFD will start a campaign to inform the public about evacuation planning and to encourage residents to “Know Your Zone” with the idea that future evacuations will be more precise than they were during the Waldo Canyon Fire about a decade ago, Royal said.
“This decreases the stress on the evacuation routes,” he said. “Going back to Waldo, that was a huge area that was evacuated on Tuesday, the 26th. That would not happen today. It would look totally different. Part of that is it’s a managed evacuation.”
Westside Watch representatives Bill Wysong, of Mountain Shadows, and Dana Duggan, of The Broadmoor neighborhood, argued during the meeting that there needs to be more detailed modeling of how long it would take for residents to be evacuated from their neighborhoods, and identification of “choke points” where traffic could prevent residents from escaping hazards like wildfire.
They also said the city should be considering how infill development impacts evacuation routes — something the ordinance passed Tuesday does not address.
“When the experts were here, they showed you that there were 36 intersections in the Broadmoor area that had 12- to 17-[minute] clearance time — that means for one car to clear that intersection,” Duggan said, referring to a November work session where Westside Watch brought in national experts on emergency evacuation.
“That needs to be addressed,” she added. “That's going to be a disaster as we continue to infill in these areas.”
In his remarks to open city officials’ presentation of their ordinance, Suthers claimed that Westsiders are aware of the risks of living in the Wildland Urban Interface, and said residents' proposed requirements for development could impede on private property rights and the city’s effort to build more affordable housing. Suthers said he lives on the Westside.
“If you enact an ordinance that effectively gives me the ability to stop private property owners and developers from building more affordable housing … on the theory that it could slow me down getting out of my upscale neighborhood, then I would suggest that you be prepared to buy this private property that you're not allowing to be developed, for fair market value,” Suthers said.
Some councilors said passing the ordinance doesn’t mean that the city’s discussions around evacuation planning are over.
“If folks want to come in and say, ‘Hey, I want to add the following two or three things to this ordinance,’ then we can discuss it at that point,” said Wayne Williams, an at-large council member. “But to do nothing now is to say we’re fine with nothing being done.”
Bill Murray, an at-large council member, said he would hold the body to revisiting the issue.
“I’m very concerned after we vote for the grand and glorious best-thing-since-sliced-bread ordinance here, that says the same thing we’re doing, suddenly we'll forget that there’s another piece to it,” Murray said. “I’m going to support it, but then I will ask this council to remember that we do have other requirements, other processes, other concerns — and the communities have spoken loudly about it.”