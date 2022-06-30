City Council has passed a resolution launching a new fee rebate program for multifamily rental housing developers who designate and price units as affordable and “attainable.”
It's an attempt by the city to incentivize housing projects for low income residents and stem an ongoing affordable housing crisis.
Council voted 7-1 during a regular meeting June 28 to approve the program, which it has been discussing with Community Development Division officials for at least a year, said Councilor Nancy Henjum, who represents District 5. Division Manager Steve Posey said Mayor John Suthers is interested in increasing the city’s goal for the number of affordable housing units built each year.
“This morning, he talked about going from 1,000 units a year to 1,500 units a year,” Posey said during the June 28 meeting. “This is the type of program that’s going to give us a leg up, in terms of being able to make sure that Colorado Springs is getting its share of those resources that are out there to address that housing need.”
Multifamily projects eligible for the program must be within the city and Colorado Springs Utilities’ service area and reserve all units for residents making less than 120 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for a family of four, which is $110,520, according to a 2022 income and rent analysis by the division.
The division will score projects on a range of affordability, accessibility and energy efficiency criteria, and award percent rebates of required city and Utilities fees for developers based on the score, according to a description of the rebate program presented to Council.
For example, developers can earn up to 10 “points” towards a rebate for the number of affordable housing units they reserve for households earning 50 percent or less of the AMI, which is $46,050 or below, and another 10 points for establishing an “ongoing affordability period,” where rents are kept below 30 percent of a family’s annual income for a 10 to 20 year period, the rebate program description states.
Up to 100 percent of land use fees, such as Community Development Impact Fees, Parkland Dedication Fees and Development Application Fees, may be refunded if developers receive maximum scores, according to the program description. Funding for the program will come from the city’s Planning and Community Development Department and Springs Utilities, and the total award amounts will not exceed $500,000 from the city or $2 million from Springs Utilities each year.
Council sent the resolution to Suthers’ office for approval. Details and criteria of the program can be found here.