COSILoveYou is calling for volunteers for Spring CityServe in April and May.
COSILoveYou mobilizes volunteers who contribute their skills, as well as money and materials, to produce successful community projects.
Spring CityServe will see volunteers turn out on two consecutive Saturdays — April 30 and May 7. Historically, CityServe has occurred in the fall, but because of great success and community engagement. COSILoveYou added two spring dates.
On these days, “all are welcome to serve and be served,” a COSILoveYou release stated.
Thousands of volunteers traditionally turn out to meet real needs across the Pikes Peak region, serving with no strings attached. This is the eighth year of the CityServe program, which grew each year until it was scaled back during the pandemic.
During the last CityServe day on Oct. 2, 2021, about 60 volunteers transformed eight apartments owned by Family Life Services in the Ivywild neighborhood into homes for nine single mothers and their children.
This year, volunteers can sign up for two Habitat for Humanity build projects, as well as nearly 100 more projects across schools, parks, local nonprofits and neighborhoods.
Volunteers will perform simple tasks such as pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning and sorting donations.
More than 1,800 volunteer slots are listed on COSILoveYou.com and ready to be filled — many of them kid-friendly, and perfect for groups of neighbors, friends and business delegations.
Projects are listed by date and location throughout the community.
Slots fill rapidly, and volunteers are asked to visit the website soon to get their choice of assignments.
For information about volunteering for Spring CityServe, visit cosiloveyou.com.