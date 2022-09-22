Colorado Springs Airport saw 195,364 total passengers travel in and out of the airport in August — up just 1.7 percent on August last year. But that number is 25.9 percent higher than pre-COVID travel in August 2019.
Announcing the numbers, airport said for the month of August, COS had 125,018 seats in the market — just slightly below seats in August 2021 but up 30.9 percent compared to August 2019. The load factor for August of this year was up 5.5 percent, averaging 78.3 percent between all five carriers.
“We have seen the Colorado Springs Airport grow alongside the community in the last year, and we’re excited to see where that growth takes us,” Greg Phillips, director of aviation, said in a news release.
Part of that growth will be Delta’s nonstop service to Atlanta which kicks off in June next year, as well as one-stop connections across the Southeast, East Coast, Florida and international destinations.
Those COS-ATL trips are already available for sale. The route will fly a mainline aircraft, with three classes. Delta’s Salt Lake City flight will also see some change this October, with a larger aircraft that seats 70.
Frontier Airlines will stop flying out of COS effective November 4. Frontier served Las Vegas and Phoenix — but the airport said both destinations are also served nonstop by Southwest at COS.
Southwest Airlines’ seasonal nonstop service returns with service to Houston Hobby (HOU), San Antonio (SAT) and San Diego (SAN) on select November, December and January dates.