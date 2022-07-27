Colorado Springs Airport (COS) saw 191,698 passengers travel through the terminal in June.
There were 95,713 enplaned passengers (that is, travelers who boarded a plane out of COS), resulting in high load factors (occupied seats).
In June, all five carriers at the airport (American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United) saw an average load factor of 81.7 percent. This rise in load factor represents a 3.9 percent increase from June of last year, according to the airport.
Traffic and load factors continued to rise through July. For the 4th of July travel period (July 1-5), COS saw over 16,000 travelers and higher load factors than in previous years. The airport projects this travel will stay steady through Labor Day.
Among the airport's carriers:
• American Airlines now has five daily nonstop flights from COS to Dallas/Fort Worth and other one-stop connecting services across the U.S. and worldwide.
• Delta has three daily nonstop flights from COS with easy access to the west coast.
• Frontier runs nonstop service to Las Vegas and Phoenix, and will resume nonstop service to Orlando in November.
• Southwest will add seasonal service to Houston, San Antonio and San Diego during peak days in November, December, and January.
• United flies nonstop to Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver with connections coast-to-coast and worldwide.