Travel at the Colorado Springs Airport climbed in May, with 194,747 passengers traveling through the terminal — up 17.4 percent on May 2021.
The number of travelers who boarded a plane out of COS was 97,656 — a 17.7 percent increase from the same time last year.
A slight dip in capacity from last May resulted in 121,090 seats in the market — a 1.7 percent decrease. However, airlines saw an average 80.6 percent load factor for May, 13.3 percent higher than last May’s average load factor.
Capacity is set to increase this winter with Southwest Airlines’ seasonal service. Southwest Airlines will begin seasonal nonstop service to Houston Hobby, San Antonio and San Diego from COS for select dates in November, December and January.
Forecasts for summer indicate high travel numbers, so COS recommends travelers arrive at the ticket counter least an hour and half before their flight is scheduled to depart.
Parking lots will have higher volume during peak travel times, so travelers should be aware of directional signage that will guide travelers to available parking options.
For more information, visit flycos.com.