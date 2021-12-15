City Council will appoint Stephannie Fortune to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat of Richard Skorman who is stepping down to focus on his businesses. Skorman's resignation becomes effective Dec. 31, and Fortune will officially be appointed to council with a Jan. 10 vote.
Fortune moved into Skorman's west and southwest District 3 just a month ago, and was selected by five of eight Council members (Skorman didn't participate).
Supporting Fortune in a field of seven finalists who interviewed Monday, Dec. 13, were Wayne Williams, Mike O'Malley, Dave Donelson, Randy Helms and Council President Tom Strand.
Voting for retired school principal and long-time westsider Terry Martinez were Bill Murray, Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum.
Fortune and her husband, Kent, who is regional VP at USAA, had lived in the northern District 2 until November of 2021.
Under questioning from the councilors, Fortune said she opposes a ballot measure allowing recreational marijuana to be sold within the city limits. She said she doesn't support mask or vaccine mandates, but she does support the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights which limits the amount of new revenue governments can raise year to year.
While city councilors do not run under any political affiliation, Skorman is seen as progressive on various issues, including affordable housing, preservation of open space and the local legalization of recreational marijuana.
Asked her stance on rezoning single-family areas to accommodate more dense development, Fortune noted an apartment complex project rejected by council after hundreds of residents expressed concern about traffic tangles and lack of evacuation plans in case of fire.
"We have to face the fact we’re growing up," Fortune told council. "We can’t do things the way we’ve always done things. We have to look at those density issues and figure out where they fit and don’t fit."
Fortune worked for a congressman and in Denver as chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Jane Norton in the Gov. Bill Owens administration. She moved to Colorado Springs to take a job with the then-Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. When the chamber reorganized, Fortune was hired by then-Chancellor Pam Shockley at UCCS and has since served on a variety of local boards and committees. She was a key figure in promotion of the city's City for Champions initiative that led to the construction of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Weidner Stadium, Robson Arena and a sports medicine facility at UCCS. The Air Force Academy Visitor Center has not yet started construction.
"I have key relationships all over District 3," she said. "I’d like to be the voice of District 3."
Fortune said she could "hit the ground running" because of her experience with all levels of government and her ties within the district.
Fortune also said she'd run in 2023, when Skorman's term expires.
While commenting on their choices to fill Skorman's shoes, Wayne Williams said a key factor for him backing Fortune was her experience working at the local, state and federal levels. Strand said he believed Fortune was ahead of the others on the learning curve.
But Avila told councilors to take stock of Skorman's values and those he represents, as many of Fortune's stances do not align.
She added the questioning from councilors should not have be designed "to make councilors more comfortable with their own ideology," but rather to focus on what District 3 wants in a representative.