As a banker, Shawn Gullixson enjoys developing relationships that help small businesses grow and succeed.
“I really developed a deep passion for small business, and I enjoy using my abilities to work with businesses in the community to help them grow,” he said.
Gullixson serves as market president and senior vice president for Vectra Bank. In his position, he oversees the region for the bank and is responsible for helping with community development, business development and overall market growth.
While he now serves in bank leadership, Gullixson said his career in banking started somewhat accidentally 16 years ago.
“I was 22 years old and I had been working with Carnival Cruise Lines,” he said. “I was also in school at the time and I started applying for jobs. I saw positions with the credit union that were related to customer service.”
Gullixson applied and he was hired at Ent Credit Union. There, he was given the opportunity to work in various departments and he found his passion.
“I really found a niche in the finance industry,” he said.
From Ent, Gullixson went on to work for Chase Bank before landing at Vectra about 10 years ago. Throughout his career, he’s worked in just about every department in banking. He’s served as a teller, in customer service, as a personal banker and a licensed banker for investments. On top of that, he’s grown alongside technology trends such as online and electronic banking.
When he’s not working, Gullixson is committed to giving back to his community. Most notably, he serves as president of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education. He also serves on the board for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact and was recently appointed by Colorado Springs City Council to serve on the city’s Downtown Review Board.
What trends have you seen in the banking industry this year?
A lot of things changed this year in banking. The pandemic has put a spotlight on the importance of having a partnership with your bank. People often view banks as a facility for transactions. True banks should be a partner of your business and invest in conditions that your business needs to be successful. Through COVID, small regional and community banks stepped up to the plate and really helped small businesses who were struggling to get [Paycheck Protection Program] lending. The community banks were there to help them navigate and prepare to come out of COVID.
How would you describe your leadership style?
I’m a servant leader. My priority is my employees. When I put my employees first, my clients will have the best experience possible at our bank. Happy employees mean happy customers. I measure my success by the success of my team. I try to help each and every employee develop and grow through their career path. With a culture that revolves around service, people will step up and support each other. That happened left and right throughout COVID. We helped file over 400 PPP loans between three of us in two months. We were No. 1 in the state for PPP loans, and we helped over 400 small businesses help their employees and keep their doors open. That doesn’t happen without a strong culture and team. If the culture is strong with your team, you can accomplish a lot. I also try to give them their own path to community service. I give them time for their passions because that’s important for our community and it’s fulfilling to employees. That leads to their happiness over time and leads to fulfillment at work, which contributes to how we engage as team. Our clients recognize that.
Talk about your community service and why you believe it’s important.
Community service is really important to me and to my team. Our business is built off of that. In my experience in working with the community and with nonprofits and in my work itself, it led to an opportunity to run and be elected to a position on the [District 11] board of education. I felt the community was really calling me to do it. So I stepped up and it has forever changed my life. It’s where I graduated school; I have two students in District 11. Education and the work we do is essential to the future of our community. It’s essential to the growth of small businesses. It’s important to graduate students who have explored their potential and who graduate with an opportunity to thrive in their community through workforce opportunities, equity policy and a multitude of things. The impact you can have by serving and volunteering in education is incredible. It feeds into the small business community as we graduate the next workforce. It’s incredible work that is critical and essential.
What skills do you believe a strong leader needs to cultivate?
I delegate leadership a lot because I want to give people an opportunity to learn and to fail because that’s how they grow as individuals and as leaders. I try to empower my employees and my team to do more and support those conditions for them to do more. You have to be somebody who’s ambitious, curious, who enjoys learning. A lifelong learner will always find success. I don’t tell them what to learn but I try to guide them.
What are your goals for the future, both personally and for Vectra Bank?
At Vectra, my goal is to grow the bank in the market. We want to grow our presence and expand our footprint in the market. First and foremost, we’re going to continue to invest in the community and in conditions to help businesses thrive. We have key partnerships with nonprofits, business entities and organizations. When I go out and work with these organizations, I try to leverage my skills and my expertise at the bank with every organization that we partner with. As far as my personal goals, I’m in an interesting position because I’m close to accomplishing most of what I set out to accomplish in banking. Five years from now, who knows, I might retire from banking and go on to something else. But as far as Vectra Bank and Colorado Springs, we still have work to do. I’m invested in succession planning and bringing people up through the ranks. I think that’s key to the success of any organization. We’ll just have to see what the next three to five years look like. Between the bank and the school district and managing COVID and supporting our community, I think a lot will be unpacked in the next year. We have all grown quite a bit this year and experienced different levels of adversity and learning. I know I certainly have, and we’ll just have to see what the future holds.
— Join Phil Long Dealerships and the Colorado Springs Business Journal for the 2021 COS CEO Leadership Lessons with Shawn Gullixson, Vectra Bank, 4:30-6 p.m., June 10, at the Ent Center for the Arts and via Zoom.