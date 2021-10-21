Ed and Renee Behr are fixtures of the Colorado Springs real estate industry. Ed is a partner of The Platinum Group, which is the city’s number one independent real estate company, with the highest per-agent production of any company in Colorado Springs. Under the umbrella of The Platinum Group, Ed, Renee, their two sons and a daughter-in-law make up the Behr & Behr Team, which is ranked ninth in the city in terms of sales volume.
In addition to their professional success, both Ed and Renee are involved in a number of other professional and nonprofit organizations. Ed is a member of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado’s board of directors, and both he and Renee sit on the Board of Governors of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC. Renee is the president of A Daughter’s Heart, a nonprofit ministry that organizes an annual father/daughter dinner dance every February, and she is a member of the Downtown Partnership’s Downtown Ventures Board. The Behr family was honored for their history of civic engagement with a Downtown Stars award in 2019.
Who are some mentors who helped you get to where you are today?
Ed: There’s a couple people. A past client of mine, David Rey, had moved here from Canada in 1992. He was the president of Apple Computers of Canada, and he took me under his wing and helped me with time management, life balance and all of that. Larry Kendall, who is the founder and former president of The Group Real Estate in Fort Collins was a mentor early in my career.
Renee: Bobbi Price, who was with the Prudential Patterson Group, she helped me write my first offer. To this day I still have a lot of respect for her because of her patience, her guidance, and her love of others to be successful. To be honest, I think Winne Palermo is another mentor of mine. She’s really involved with the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors and just is a class act. I really enjoy the way she conducts herself in the city.
What is a significant leadership challenge you’ve had to overcome?
Ed: It seems like there were several. I think from the company standpoint, for The Platinum Group, our company is really based on culture. We tend to be a real tight group and really enjoy each other’s company. We’re a really productive group of people, so there’s not a lot of water cooler chit-chat, but we tend to do a lot together — happy hours, summer picnics, that sort of thing. I think the most challenging thing with COVID was the isolation of everybody. We would normally do sales meetings every month and instead we started doing it every week. We brought speakers in to address topics more geared towards mindset, and being healthy in this time of isolation. Self-help type topics, to help our people make it through this time of being by themselves. We realized that our culture is more than just the physical presence of each other. There’s still a deep connection and a support of one another even though we can’t all be together right now.
Renee: What’s interesting too is that Realtors are very relational, the connections that we have. Our team combined our love for our downtown and our love for our people and we put together gift bags from our city center for the kids and sometimes a bottle of wine. We put these bags together and put them on the doorsteps of people’s homes during COVID, to help bring a little joy and life to their families. That was such a great way of connecting with our clients during that time.
What trends do you see in the real estate industry moving forward?
Ed: Meeting with clients via Zoom was more of afterthought prior to COVID. Most of what we did was a conference call, but no facetime with that. While the building of relationships is still going to be most important, I think there will be a greater trend toward Zoom meetings when people’s schedules don’t allow them to get together, or for military clients moving in from out of state. There was this period of time there where you couldn’t really view the house in-person. It got more people comfortable buying the house sight unseen through virtual mediums, through video, 3D imagining, looking at floor plans. I’d say that’s probably a trend that may continue, based on people’s busy schedules. We occasionally see that, but because of COVID and the inability to basically see a home it really pushed people into a place of uncomfortability, but after they did it realized they could still have a good feel for the house without seeing it.
Renee: I think one of the trends too is that people realized that family matters. We’ve seen a lot of people moving closer to their family. I wonder if the trend is going to be with more people starting to congregate in the same spaces, for grandparents to move closer to their kids and grandkids and vice versa. When you get sick, or whatever happens in life, you want to be closer to your loved ones.
Ed: Home has always been an important part of American culture, but that was also enhanced through this time as well. People really view their home as a retreat. The functionality of having home office space, and having a yard that was a peaceful place, home just became so much more important in terms of being a place of refuge and retreat and rejuvenation and family time.
What sacrifices have you had to make to achieve your success?
Ed: You have to be very diligent with your time because real estate can be all-consuming. If your kids have a lacrosse game or a soccer game it’s important to put that into your schedule and make it an appointment, otherwise the business can pull you back in and you’ll miss those things and miss the things that are really important. I think, because of the nature of the business and how demanding it is, it’s important when you are with your family to be present, to put your phone away. Your phone rings 24/7, but you need to take periods of time where you disconnect to focus on the people you care about. You also have to be willing to work after hours and later hours and weekends and that sort of thing. One of the things that was a compliment to Renee and I from our kids, the thing they said to us was, ‘Man, we had no idea how hard you guys worked because you were always so present for us.’ I think it’s important to have that ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality. Be present with your clients, when you’re with your clients, but be present with your family when you’re with your family. The value to the consumer when you’re dealing with a full-time Realtor — because real estate is an easy entry, less than $1,000 to get your license and get started — we do a lot of business, as full-time Realtors do, and the benefit to the consumer is we’re more practiced at our craft. As opposed to the average Realtor who sells one home a month, or twelve a year, they’re just not as proficient, skilled or practiced in representing something that in most people’s lives is the largest asset they own.
Renee: Professional, full-time Realtors work long hours. We do it to serve the client, and to better their life with their moving process. I think it’s important to separate part-time Realtors and full-time Realtors. When you treat real estate as your career you’re treating others the same way, at the highest level.
How do you mentor the next generation of realtors?
Ed: We at The Platinum Group tend to be mostly experienced brokers. A few years ago we started a program where we take one to two candidates a year and put them through a mentorship program where we pair them with one of our experienced brokers in the office, and for two years they’re committed to each other. The mentee shares their commissions with the mentor and it’s kind of like an internship. Our experienced agent is helping them through the myriad and different circumstances and challenges that you will come across in real estate. No deal is the same the next deal. There’s a lot of variables. As an ownership team, the four of us who own The Platinum Group, commit five to ten hours each to mentor the mentee once a week. Each of us will do five sessions.
For Renee and I, we mentored our kids in the business as they got into the business. The beautiful thing about this mixed-generation [model] is we learn as much from them as they do from us.
— Join Phil Long Dealerships and the Colorado Springs Business Journal for the 2021 COS CEO Leadership Lessons with Ed and Renee Behr, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nov. 10, at the Ent Center for the Arts.