COS CEO: Dunn and Perrault

Back in 2017, Intergy Private Wealth CEO Charlie Dunn and his co-owner/company president, Mark Perrault, had set a goal: to be managing over $100 million in assets. By 2021, they’d actually tripled that figure. “It feels good, because [$300 million in assets] is a benchmark number in wealth management,” Dunn said.
Nearly five years after launching Intergy, the two are still excited about what the future will bring, as well as working with each other.
“It’s fun to be co-owner with Charlie, because we complement each other,” Perrault said. “We have different perspectives, but they’re underpinned by the same values. It’s like a marriage: you think differently from your spouse, but your core values are aligned.”
Perrault said the goal at Intergy is to become nothing less than the preeminent wealth management shop in Colorado Springs.
“It’s a small town with a big opportunity. People truly trust our team to do what’s in their best interests at all times. It’s not just lip service, we live it. We’ve done what we’ve done for the right reasons,” Perrault said.
When we arrived at Intergy’s Downtown offices for the interview, things were in a transitional state due to a recent move, but CEO Charlie Dunn made the time to answer some questions.
What led you to a career in wealth management and financial planning?
My wife and I moved here in 2004 from Illinois, right out of college. My first career was in custom furniture and woodworking. I was introduced to a financial adviser by my accountant, and a couple years later he recruited me to be a part of his team. I ended up loving financial planning.
What are some of the advantages of people using an independent, smaller outfit like Intergy?
Flexibility, transparency and the elimination of conflict of interest that sometimes comes in working with larger firms.
Part of the reason we chose to be independent was so we could be nimble enough to give consumers what they want. We wanted that freedom and flexibility to try out new technology, to use different tools as they arise to better serve our clients. People expect more transparency in financial services industry, and it’s easier to be fully transparent in the independent space. You are held to the highest standard of care by federal regulators when you are fully independent.
Are you looking to expand within the industry?
As to growth, there are sales and acquisitions, mergers and acquisition opportunities for an adviser that would want to partner with us. But we’re not looking to aggressively grow in that area, because we’re passionate about retaining our culture. It’s hard to do that if you just partner with anybody.
What’s something that concerns you about the
future of wealth management?
There’s not enough young people, or representation of women and minorities in financial services. So there’s real value that both demographics can offer to clients — from an age standpoint and a cultural standpoint. I think the average age of a financial advisor is north of 60. That’s problematic, because if you’re 50 and your adviser is 62, what are you going do when your adviser retires? There are not enough advisers following behind them to take care of everyone that is going to need help.
Intergy is involved with several local nonprofits. What are a few that you’ve been working with?
We’ve been pretty diligent about being involved with local nonprofits. That could range from trail construction and maintenance, to providing free one-on-one tutoring for kids reading below grade level. I serve on the board for a Children’s Literacy Center, and we’ve been supporting them for seven years.
My partner, Mark, serves on the Foundation Board of Goodwill of Colorado. He and his wife are also founding members of Couples Who Care, a group of couples that comes together quarterly to support nonprofits.
What’s the culture like at Intergy? Do you have a philosophy of financial planning?
Our ultimate goal is to help our clients align their actions with their intentions. All our advice is driven by the financial plan — we’re not product-focused, we are planning-focused. We also offer full-service investment management, but we almost always start with planning.
Financial planning helps folks define their goals and desires. So we use our planning tool to quantify the things they will need to do so they can retire when they want to, or put their kids through college … or with someone philanthropically minded, do their giving in the most cost-effective and tax efficient way possible.
We have a “listen first” approach. When we engage with a client, we’re not pitching them on our strategy and portfolios. We are listening to them, to find out if we’re a fit.
We don’t want people to be intimidated by their money. We want them to understand their money, so they can feel free to make those big financial decisions that life throws out.
If you have a financial plan, and it has mapped out the actions you need to take to meet those big goals: retirement, kids college fund, leaving a legacy — then that can give you the freedom to do other things you might be nervous about, like make that donation, buy the piece of art, take the vacation, work less, sell your business, acquire a new one. … Having a detailed plan tailored to the individual can be very liberating.
