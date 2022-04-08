Before he was a physician and the owner of a medical practice, Mark Tomasulo was a high school student with a 1.1 GPA. “I think I missed more days than I went,” he said.
Eventually, he graduated (after a stint in summer school) and joined the Navy, afterwards working for the government as a civilian contractor. He enrolled in community college, made his way through university and went on to graduate medical school through the Army.
At one point in his career, Tomasulo was seeing around 60 people a day in urgent care facilities and emergency rooms. He was feeling burned out — and disappointed. These were issues patients’ primary care providers should be taking care of. But because of limited access (that made appointments hard to get) and high deductibles (that made care unaffordable), they were turning to emergency and urgent care facilities instead. “I just got very frustrated, because my passion has always been primary care,” said Tomasulo. “And then I kind of came to a fork in the road at that point, where I needed to figure out how to do it differently or choose a different profession — because it wasn’t very fun any longer. It wasn’t very patient-centric.”
In 2013, Tomasulo began looking into alternatives. He sought to eliminate the administrative and financial burden that plagues the insurance-based model and, in doing so, reimagine the doctor-patient relationship. PeakMed, Tomasulo’s direct primary care practice, is a membership-based model that offers health care with flat monthly costs. While PeakMed isn’t the pioneer of direct primary care, Tomasulo believes it is one of the most successful DPC practices in the country.
What happens when you restructure health care the way PeakMed did?
We kind of went into this thing saying, ‘Here’s what we’re trying to accomplish. We want to put health care back in the hands of a provider and allow the provider to be the No. 1 priority in the health care system.’ And if you allow that to happen, then you take care of your providers, and then you take care of the staff that supports the providers, and then you take care of the patient. And when you put them in that order, some real special things happen. The doctors are happy again; the administrative burden goes away; you’re not coding for the purposes of trying to increase your reimbursement, you’re just coding for what you actually have done. And you’re not even coding for that matter, you’re just taking care of patients. … Giving [providers] the ability to enjoy practicing, or working, in a health care environment where you can interact with another human being — and do it on a very personal level — gives them a lot of satisfaction. That’s why we all go into health care -— to help people. So providing a platform that helped the provider, that helped the clinical staff [means] the patient receives this care that’s loving and compassionate from a provider that’s enjoying practicing medicine again and interacting with a staff that enjoys what they do. [It] changes how a patient receives advice or education.
Medicine involves leadership, but often those skills aren’t formally integrated into med school curricula. How did being in the military shape you and the kind of doctor you’ve become?
The biggest thing the military has done for me on a personal level is it teaches leadership. It puts you in positions where you have to lead other people into areas that sometimes are uncomfortable. You have to be able to respond to situations that are sometimes unpredictable. I think what it has really done is it’s allowed me to think critically in a very fast period of time. So conflict resolution or crisis management has been one of the biggest things the military has taught, which is all a form of leadership at the end of the day: being in that position where people rely on you and look at you as the subject matter expert. ... One of the things that I was fortunate to be involved in is going to war. You see a lot of things, and I think there’s a lot of positive things that come out of that. There’s also obviously a lot of negative impact that can occur from those experiences — but I think what it allows you to do is to function under pressure, to be able to maintain a very stable environment in an unstable situation. That’s what a lot of the training with the military has provided. I was fortunate in the military to experience a lot of trauma medicine, emergency medicine — and do it in a way that provided a platform of education that allowed me to translate that into running a company.
What does leadership in the medical industry look like during a pandemic?
People want to have confidence in whoever is leading the situation. I think they want to have the comfort of knowing that the person that’s asking them to do something is doing it with intelligence, with information, with education, and doing it in a manner that takes all things into the conversation. When we started with this pandemic, there were a lot of unknowns, a lot of scary things [where] nobody understood what to do. So how you managed it in the beginning of the crisis is much different than how you managed it in the middle of the crisis, which is much different than how you manage it where we’re sitting today.
And I think that the health care aspect, or the scientific side, of the pandemic has shifted in a way that makes it very difficult for people or leaders in the medical space to be looked at as subject matter experts. Because there’s a lot of political motivation inside of some of these conversations; there are legal conversations that have nothing to do with science any longer. Dismissing differing opinions is a dangerous precedent to set. The most beautiful thing with science was that you had people that didn’t agree with one another. And that you were able to have a very professional conversation about the differences of opinion and come up with a hypothesis to then start replicating, to determine who’s right and who’s wrong. I feel like the scientific community has taken a backseat to the political rhetoric and the legal aspect of the pandemic. It’s discredited the scientific community in a way that’s going to be extraordinarily difficult to come back from.
So being a leader on the medical side through a pandemic, I think, has so many different opportunities for discussion. But at the end of the day, I truly believe that you have to go back to the basics. And this is where I think we’ve lost sight. We have to go back to looking at science. We have to go back to having constructive conversations ... and we have to provide a platform where medical experts are relaying information for people to make educated decisions. I think the biggest thing with a pandemic or science or life, no matter what you’re doing, is you want to research it, you want to have a very candid conversation, you want to look at all aspects of that scenario in order to make an informed decision... I think as long as we’re approaching it with good science, good communication, common sense, logic and education, people will make the right decision, whatever that means for them.