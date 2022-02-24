Growing up as the youngest of seven siblings in a small Texas border town, family life and looking out for the less fortunate in her community was at the heart of Cory Arcarese’s childhood. And while life in Colorado Springs, a city of nearly half-a-million residents, may at first seem like a far cry from her youth, Arcarese has found her current home retains some of those same small-town aspects — particularly that sense of an interconnected community.
A mother of five now herself, with a bachelor’s in business administration and marketing and a Master’s degree in accounting, Arcarese sat down with us to discuss the career path to her current position as CEO of the Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado (NTSOC).
So tell us a little about NTSOC’s mission, and your own career journey to become CEO there?
Our mission is to help families who have kids with disabilities. To that end, we offer therapies — occupational therapy, physical therapy. We also have a clinic and we offer in-home therapy, as well as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) school where we can train parents to be the caregivers for their children, and also get paid. It’s a wonderful opportunity for parents or those who care for adults. We’re expanding our services to work with adults, and not only kids.
Previously, I had my own business consulting agency, and I also owned Value Care Health Clinic in Southeast Colorado Springs. Really, this position has been the perfect marriage between my business acumen and my love for caring for the community.
What would you say are some of your favorite things about living and working here in Colorado Springs?
I love that we are all tied together. The Springs is still a very close-knit community, even though we are growing. Even if I might not know someone, I know someone who knows someone that can help. Everybody is just a phone call away. If our organization needs something or needs to get in touch with someone, I just call a colleague.
That’s such an advantage for us. People always say this is a great place to live, but it’s a great place to do business as well, because people are so willing to help one another.
You’ve worked in newspapers, consulting, and now you’re heading up a nonprofit. What are some of your accomplishments here that you’re most proud of?
I’m the mom of five amazing humans. The oldest is an anesthesiologist assistant and works locally, another daughter is a BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), two sons in college, and my youngest is a sophomore at Lewis-Palmer High School. He loves his saxophone, and spends more time with that than anything else.
So that’s my greatest accomplishment. Aside from that, helping the community and having opened the clinic in Southeast Colorado Springs was very impactful, in the sense that it helped bring attention to the fact that Southeast was a healthcare desert. People in Southeast live 16 years less than the rest of Colorado Springs. That’s a big deal, that’s not a small number.
Eight years later, Peak Vista now has two clinics in the area, and Matthews-VU Medical Group purchased my clinic, and they’re looking to expand services, AspenPointe has a clinic there. So I think it brought new services to the area, and just brought more attention to an area that really needed it.
What first brought you to Colorado Springs?
I came to Colorado Springs in 2006 as a VP for the Gazette. When I transitioned out of newspapers in 2010, I did not want to leave the city. We just fell in love with everything Colorado had to offer our family, and it’s a wonderful place to raise our children. I opened my business consultancy in 2010 — it wasn’t until 2014 that I opened the clinic. In that time, I helped over a thousand businesses get started, and I’m now a senior consultant with the Small Business Development Center, so I’ve had the privilege of working with many business owners in Colorado.
So that [past] work has helped me as I take the helm here and start to do budgeting, and work to help families get resources that are very much needed for these kiddos, and adults as well.
What are you most excited about in the NTSOC’s future plans?
We are looking to open an aquatic center in the next few years. If you can get a child who is in a wheelchair into water, and they can stand up. … That is so important. We also want to focus more on veterans, since hydrotherapy is very good for them — especially those that have shrapnel in their bodies, it can really help them with managing that pain. So helping more veterans with the aquatic center is very much in our future.
I think NTSOC has been a bit under the radar for a long time, and the services we provide are truly one of a kind. One of the biggest things I want to do is let people know is simply that we’re here, we’re expanding our services, and we’re ready to help.
