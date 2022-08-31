Cindy Aubrey’s life has always been about service.
She speaks of having three careers — in television, local government and community service.
“Those three careers have all been gifts from God, in my eyes,” she said. “What they have all have had in common is that they have all been about serving.”
A fourth-generation Coloradan, Aubrey was born in Pueblo and moved to Colorado Springs with her family when she was eight years old. She graduated from Mitchell High School and then from Colorado State University with a degree in communications.
She left the state for a brief period but returned in 1994 to be close to her parents, who were not in good health.
“When I moved back, I found a good job, and things fell into place,” she said. “My husband, Peter, and I love it here. Our son Liam and his new wife, Tory, are here — and honestly, it’s a beautiful place to live.”
Aubrey became marketing and promotion manager at KOAA-TV in 1994 and was promoted to news director in 2003.
After 17 years at the station, Aubrey left to take a job as chief communications officer for the city of Colorado Springs before joining Pikes Peak United Way in 2015. She was named chief operating officer in 2016, and president and CEO in June 2017.
Under her leadership, United Way served more than 100,000 people last year through key initiatives like the 2-1-1 help line; a community investment program that raises money, through a workplace campaign and grants, to fund hundreds of nonprofits; and Colorado Springs Promise, a program that equips students and families with services, materials and mentorship to strive for a better future.
What have your careers taught you about service?
In television, it was serving with information and entertainment. We were serving viewers — what did they want to know about, what was important to them? In local government, it was keeping the public and city staff informed. And at United Way we serve a huge population of people. We stay on top of what the community needs and expects of us.
How does Pikes Peak United Way get the greatest impact for the dollars it collects?
United Way operates with a collective impact model. We work with other nonprofits and organizations in the community, identifying problems and creating a shared focus to solve those problems. Our focus at Pikes Peak United Way is youth success and family stability. If we can provide resources to improve the chances of a child succeeding, that might be one less person destined to live in poverty. We can tell you what the greatest need in our community is because of our 2-1-1 line, a free resource and referral line that people can call for help — rent assistance, help with a utility bill, child care, food, transportation and a lot more. So as we learn more, we do more. We are doing things that we didn’t do 10 years ago, and it speaks to the growing need in the communities we serve. Next year, we are partnering with Harrison School District 2 to open what we are calling a family success center. The center will be housed at what is now Pikes Peak Elementary School, at 1520 Verde Drive, which will close in June 2022. Services will include GED classes, tutoring, employment counseling, career opportunity, financial literacy, a literacy center, a STEM lab, nutrition counseling and more. Once a month we’ll serve a family dinner, and that’s really to build community and let neighbors meet neighbors. So far the partners include the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Ent Credit Union, El Paso County Public Health, Solid Rock Community Development Corp., UCCS, PPCC, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Goodwill, First Tee, National Cybersecurity Center, Tessa, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Head Start. We are very excited for it and couldn’t do it without bringing all of these organizations together.
What are the most important skills for a leader?
I think leaders must be excellent at prioritization, and I believe leaders must be great with people — knowing how to treat people and how important respect is in the workplace. I am always trying to get better at showing my appreciation to employees because they tell me how much that matters. Also, keeping things simple. I think when I entered the nonprofit arena, it was very complicated to me — everything from vernacular to just how business is done. I think if we kept it simple and stopped complicating things, it would be a lot easier to conduct business. Our COO Heather Steinman and I are always working on what we can do to build a positive culture and create a place where people love to work and are also very productive. We know that we need to outline expectations constantly. We need to talk about the big vision and why we do what we do. I think over the years, I have become very good at prioritizing, respectful and not afraid. I’m frugal, and I expect that of our staff because of the nature of the work we do. We’re in charge of donor dollars and we have to be really good stewards of their contributions.
What are your greatest challenges?
My greatest challenge at United Way, and I think for any nonprofit, is raising enough money to meet the needs of our nonprofit partner requests, our own programs and operations, and all of those things that go into improving the quality of life for people across our community. The other is getting better about telling the story of United Way and what we do. There are layers of things that we’re responsible for, but it boils down to improving the quality of life for people living in our communities.
The past couple of years, we’ve built strong relationships with many partners serving during the COVID pandemic. It takes a lot of work on the parts of all of these organizations building trust and communicating.