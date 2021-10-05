The Colorado Springs Airport is relaunching its holiday parking promotion, offering $4 daily long-term parking from Nov. 22-29 and Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2022. Travelers can redeem the savings on long-term parking over the course of two periods of time.
“We’re so grateful to our community and to those who fly COS and we are very pleased to be able to offer this discount over the holidays as a way to show our gratitude,” Greg Phillips, director of aviation, said in a news release.
Parking in the long-term lot is regularly $7 per day. No coupon is required; however, travelers must exit through a manned toll booth to receive the discount, the release said. The promotion is not redeemable at the automated booths.