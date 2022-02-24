Colorado Springs Airport began the year with a rise in traffic, according to a news release. The airport enplaned 66,694 passengers and saw 132,350 travel through the terminal in January 2022.
"When compared to the same period in January 2021, these figures represent a 149 percent increase in enplanements and 146 percent increase in total passengers," the release said.
January 2022 seats were 113 percent higher when compared to the same period in 2021, the release said, adding, "With this increase in seats, COS saw a 67.3 percent load factor in January, 9.7 percentage points year-over-year."
"COS traffic is projected to continue to rise this year," the release said. "A spike in traffic is forecasted to occur mid-March due to Spring Break travel and summer travel is also expected to be high. As traffic increases, COS encourages travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your flight’s scheduled departure time."